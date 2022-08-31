2023 Hyundai Verna To Get ADAS Features – New Spy Shots

Verna ADAS variants will take on Honda City Hybrid that is currently the only sedan in its segment to offer ADAS

Earlier this month, Hyundai launched new Tucson with a comprehensive range of ADAS features. Other Hyundai cars such as Creta and Alcazar are also in the queue to get ADAS. Recent spy shots of new 2023 Hyundai Verna reveal a radar on the front bumper, indicating that the sedan too will be getting ADAS.

Number of ADAS features to be offered with Verna are likely to be similar to that available with Honda City Hybrid. It could include features like forward collision warning and avoidance, blind spot view monitor, blind spot collision avoidance, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, smart cruise control with stop & go and rear cross traffic collision avoidance assist.

2023 Hyundai Verna ADAS to ensure improved safety

As compared to safety features like high-strength frame, airbags, seat belts, etc. that come into play after a crash, ADAS works proactively to avoid a crash and other accidents. It explains why ADAS has emerged as an important factor in customer purchase decisions. Global NCAP already tests these features in select geographies for determining safety ratings and it will be implemented in India as well at a later date.

In its current form, Hyundai Verna is equipped with safety features such as electronic stability control, emergency stop signal, tyre pressure monitoring system, steering adaptive guideline, impact sensing auto door unlock, headlamp cornering function, front parking sensors and vehicle stability management.

In case of rival Honda City Hybrid, ADAS features include adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), road departure mitigation and lane keep assist system. These are offered under Honda Sensing safety suite. As Hyundai is known to exceed rival offerings, it is likely that Verna will be getting a more comprehensive range of ADAS features.

While the test mule was heavily camouflaged, changes are evident in the front grille and headlamps. It is likely that the design language will be similar to new Elantra sold in international markets. New-gen Verna will also be getting updates on the inside such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system like Tucson, premium Bose audio system and new digital instrument console. Existing Verna has features such as 8-inch touchscreen, front ventilated seats, electric sunroof and wireless phone charger.

Performance boost?

New Verna is likely to continue using the same powertrain options, as available with existing model. There are three engine options, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol, a 1.5-litre NA petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The turbo engine generates 120 PS / 172 Nm and it mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The 1.5-litre petrol unit makes 115 PS / 143.8 Nm and is mated to either 6-speed manual or IVT transmission. The diesel motor makes 115 PS / 250 Nm and is offered with transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

With the updates, new Verna is expected to witness an increase in pricing. ADAS features will be offered with only top-spec variants. Current Verna is available at a starting price of Rs 9.41 lakh (ex-sh, New Delhi).

