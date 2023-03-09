2023 Hyundai Verna Top Features – A Fusion of Tech And Luxury

The 1.5L GDi turbo petrol motor on new Hyundai Verna makes 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque, more than the 1.5L turbo petrol on Slavia and Virtus

To compete with the new crop of C-segment sedans, new Hyundai Verna will be launched on 21st March 2023. It offers a long list of new features, most powerful engine, top notch luxury and style. Ahead of launch, Hyundai has shared exclusive list of top features on offer with new gen Verna.

Hyundai VERNA: Where Technology Meets Style

Be it power, style or features – Hyundai aims to set a new benchmark in the segment with the new Verna. New gen Verna will come with many segment first features. Some of these are, 1st in Segment Front ventilated & heated seats, Switchable type infotainment & climate controller interface, Segment Best acoustic experience with Bose Premium Sound 8 Speaker system, etc.

With new Hyundai Verna, Hyundai has taken a lot of design cues from global Elantra. It is a good thing as it is a very well received sedan globally. At the front, we now see Hyundai’s parametric design language in its grille. Flanking it, are its reflective multi barrel LED headlights. Below them are conventional halogen turn indicators, which is a sore point.

A wide LED bar and ADAS module are main highlights at front. Side profile reveals aggressive lines and shapes paying homage to its bigger sibling, Elantra. New 16” alloys complement the overall wild design aesthetic too. At the rear, we now get a LED horizontal bar, connecting both tail light pods. Most newer Hyundai’s have this element.

Stay Connected on the Go with the Hyundai VERNA’s 10.25″ Navigation System

Hyundai will offer a plethora of features, including a sunroof, dual zone climate control, electric operated driver seats, rear AC vents, a 10.2” touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto-dimming IRVM, 360-degree camera, a HUD and more. It will also come with ADAS.

Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As new age customers in India seek out the most modern and futuristic mobility solutions, we as India’s first smart mobility provider are gearing up to surpass their aspirations. The all-new Hyundai VERNA has been intricately crafted to deliver exemplary future mobility experiences. With thoughtful and innovative technology integration, the all-new Hyundai VERNA is geared up to redefine the benchmark once again. The power of innovation and Hyundai’s ingenuity will come to fore as we prepare to launch this new sedan in India.”

Experience the Most Powerful Engine In Segment with the Hyundai VERNA

As per powertrains, Hyundai will offer buyers to choose between a 1.5L MPi NA petrol and a 1.5L GDi turbo petrol options. The former makes 113.4 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque, while the latter makes 158 bhp of power and 253 Nm of torque (highest-in-segment). Transmission choices are likely to be an 8-step CVT or a 7-speed DCT along with a 6-speed manual.

New Verna has grown considerably in size. Previous Verna measured 4440 mm in length, 1729 mm in width, 1475 mm in height and had a 2600 mm wheelbase. Newer model is 95 mm longer, 36 mm wider, and has a 70 mm longer wheelbase. Both have a similar height of 1475 mm. New Hyundai Verna has a largest-in-segment boot space of 528L, which is almost 50L more than before. Prices of New Verna are likely to range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh, ex-sh.