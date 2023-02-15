2023 Hyundai Verna Variant Wise Engine Options – 10 Petrol Trims

New Hyundai Verna will be dimensionally larger, equipped with ADAS and offer improved performance with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor

Consumer expectations in mid-size sedan segment have shot up with products like Honda City Hybrid, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. While City Hybrid is appreciated for its hybrid tech, Slavia and Virtus are preferred for their superior styling. Overall impact is that sales of other sedans like Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz haven’t been as good, as it used to be earlier.

In case of Verna, a positive change is expected with launch of the new-gen model. New Hyundai Verna looks all decked up and is expected to offer a range of best-in-class and segment-first features. While it is difficult to predict the winner, a shake-up is certainly expected in mid-size sedan segment after launch of new-gen Verna.

2023 Hyundai Verna Variants

While SUVs are taking over with their dominating presence, all-new Verna can drive in with the same level of prominence. The sensuous design of the sedan seems magnetic and is sure to turn heads on the streets. New Verna appears dimensionally larger, which could be a way to match longest-in-segment Slavia and Virtus.

New-gen Verna has smooth, aerodynamic body panelling with chiselled cuts and grooves. Some of the key highlights include a full-width LED bar, sleek headlamps and prominent grille. Side profile has sharp character lines, body coloured door handles, blacked-out B pillar and a new set of diamond-cut alloy wheels. At rear, the sedan gets a slim LED bar and crystalline LED tail lamps.

Inside, new-gen Verna is expected to get a refreshed dashboard, new touchscreen and various other updates. ADAS features are also likely to be available with the updated model. It will be offered with the top-spec variants. New Verna will be available in four trim levels – EX, S, SX and SX(O). Total 10 trims will be on offer, as seen in the table above.

New-gen Verna performance

New-gen Verna has transitioned into a petrol-only model. Although diesel variants of Verna had a significant contribution to overall sales, it appears that cost of compliance with RDE norms has prompted the switch to petrol. Discontinuation of diesel variants should not be a major issue, as other sedans like Slavia, Virtus and Ciaz are petrol-only models. Diesel option is expected to be discontinued for segment-leader Honda City as well.

In place of diesel, Verna gets a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor. It generates 160 PS of max power and 260 Nm of peak torque. These numbers are best-in-segment, making new Verna the most powerful mid-size sedan. The turbo petrol motor has transmission options of 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT).

Verna’s second engine option of 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol is the same as earlier. It churns out 113 bhp / 144 Nm and is mated to either a 6-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. Apart from being RDE-compliant, new-gen Verna is also ready to receive the greener E20 ethanol-mix fuel.