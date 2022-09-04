2023 Jeep Compact SUV Rendered – To Rival Creta, Grand Vitara

Jeep Compact SUV might get Petrol-hybrid and as well as pure electric options along with eAWD

Due to its premium positioning, Jeep products generally don’t sell that much in India. Especially the Compass which had massive ambitions, but didn’t materialize the way Jeep would have wanted. Jeep’s mixed bag performance is due to a combination of factors.

But Jeep has been pushing on and launched Meridian. When pitted against other large SUVs, it doesn’t sell as much as say, Fortuner. Jeep has to venture into compact SUVs to rival Creta to really make a dent in sales numbers.

But that isn’t far away either. Jeep has been reportedly working on a new compact SUV likely to be named Jeepster and will also get an electric version too. This would take on the upcoming XUV400 electric and MG ZS EV. Pratyush Rout has rendered a Jeep compact SUV that does look very interesting. Let’s take a closer look.

Jeep Compact SUV Rendered

Even though Jeep hasn’t confirmed the launch of this SUV in India, it would be the next logical step. Mainstream vehicles always trump premium SUVs. Also, mainstream SUVs are getting better by the day too. Take a look at the render below that gives an idea of what Jeep’s compact SUV might look like.

Jeepster gets a split headlight design, top-mounted LED DRLs, typical Jeep-styled grille, a prominent bumper that adds muscle, faux skid plates, thick body cladding with a rugged look and wheel arches, sporty 10-spoke alloy wheels and C-pillar mounted rear door handle that adds a funky element.

Upcoming Jeepster is likely to get features such as a floating touchscreen infotainment system like on Compass that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated front seats, sunroof, electric adjustable driver seat, dual-zone climate control, wireless charging and more. Please note that the rendering is based on artist’s imagination and not commissioned by Jeep.

Specs & Powertrain

In terms of powertrains, Jeepster Compact SUV will have both pure EV and mild-hybrid petrol engine options. FWD is solely on offer with base variants while top-spec variants are likely to get electronic all-wheel-drive (eAWD). eAWD is the name of Jeep’s proprietary tech where rear wheels are powered through an electric motor without being physically connected to drive units powering front wheels.

Jeepster has been spied on multiple times in global markets. Sometimes, it has an ‘e’ badge at the rear, meaning it has an electric powertrain. Jeepster is likely to be based on the STLA platform. There are speculations that this platform also underpins other Stellantis products like Peugeot e-2008 and Citroën e-C4.

Jeep is yet to confirm a compact SUV for India that will aim at the mainstream market. If launched, Jeepster can don a price tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-sh). Jeepster will take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota HyRyder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the likes.