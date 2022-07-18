New Jeep Compact SUV Spied Undisguised For The First Time

To be positioned below the Renegade in the company’s line-up, Jeep’s new small SUV will have both electric and mild-hybrid petrol versions

As part of its focus on electrification and reducing carbon footprint, Jeep is expected to launch its first electric SUV later this year. This is in line with parent company Stellantis’ plans to introduce more than 100 new EV products by 2030. In the US, the plan is to have EVs contribute around 50% of overall sales by 2030. In Europe, that target is at 100%.

Earlier this year in March, Jeep had previewed its first electric SUV in concept form during an online event. Now, the new Jeep compact SUV has been spied undisguised for the first time in public, while it was out on a TVC shoot. The leaked photos reveal that the SUV is not very different from its concept.

2023 Jeep Compact SUV Spied

Some of the key features include split headlight design, top-mounted LED DRLs, closed grille, prominent bumper, thick body cladding, muscular wheel arches, sporty alloy wheels and C-pillar mounted rear door handle. At the rear, the SUV has edgy taillamps and chunky bumper with faux skid plate.

While interiors have not been revealed, top-spec variants of Jeep new small SUV are expected to get features such as floating touchscreen infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ventilated leather seats, sunroof, power adjustable driver seat, dual-zone automatic AC, engine stop-start system and wireless charging. Voice based commands could also be on offer for managing things like phone calls, messages, navigation, media options, radio and climate control.

Jeep small SUV performance

Jeep new small SUV will have both pure EV and mild-hybrid petrol powertrain options. Base variants of both versions will have front-wheel-drive (FWD) as standard. Top-spec variants are expected to get electronic all-wheel-drive (eAWD), which will be an optional feature. As compared to standard 4WD where front and rear wheels are physically synchronised, eAWD system relies on an electric motor to send power to rear axle. eAWD is an affordable way of providing 4WD capabilities for two-wheel-drive (2WD) vehicles.

The version spied seems to be the all electric variant, as it has the e badge at the rear, meaning it is not the AWD version. It is expected that new Jeep small SUV will be based on one of the new STLA platforms. It could be similar to platforms used with other Stellantis models such as Peugeot e-2008 and Citroën e-C4.

At this point of time, it is not certain if Jeep has plans to introduce its new small SUV in India. But it will be interesting if Jeep launches the petrol-hybrid version of this SUV in India, as it will be a direct rival to the likes of Creta, Seltos, Taigun, Kushaq and the upcoming HyRyder and Grand Vitara. Here, the company recently launched Jeep Meridian at a starting price of Rs 29.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel motor with transmission options of 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic. Top-spec variants are available with 4×4 option.

Later this year, there are plans to launch a new Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. Just like Compass, Wrangler and Meridian, new Grand Cherokee will be locally assembled. In Indian market, the SUV will be available as a 5-seat variant. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor, paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

