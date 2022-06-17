2023 Jeep Electric SUV Spied – To Rival Mahindra XUV400?

Upcoming compact electric SUV from Jeep is likely to be underpinned by the STLA platform

Earlier this year, Jeep revealed its plan of launching its first fully electric SUV in the near future. The American brand has been very vocal about going green in future and its plans gained fresh impetus when the company, along with other subsidiaries from FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) formed part of a new conglomerate called Stellantis in 2020.

Electric mobility has gathered momentum in the last couple of years and every automaker is investing a part of its resources in battery-powered vehicles. The upcoming electric SUV from Jeep was recently spied under full disguise. The company has earlier revealed that the compact SUV will be making its global debut in early 2023.

Jeep Electric SUV Spied: Exterior Design

Like the previous spy shots, the latest test mule of the electric SUV caught on camera has been completely wrapped under camouflage which makes it difficult to decode any specific highlight of its exterior. However, some highlights are still evidently visible like a rectangular LED headlight with a slim DRL unit above on each side.

The faux grille with a traditional seven-slat arrangement takes centre stage with a small ‘e’ symbol to distinguish itself from its fossil fuel-powered siblings. Underneath the faux grille, it gets a slim opening followed by a wide air dam below it. It gets traditional Jeep characteristics including the flared wheel arches and muscular front and rear bumpers which lend it a brawny appearance.

Rear door handles sit flush with the C pillar. A flat roofline and a flat tailgate further lend the SUV a boxy silhouette. The sculpted tailgate features a roof-mounted spoiler, wraparound LED taillamps and the Jeep logo at the centre. The test mule rides on 17-inch petal-shaped dual-tone alloy wheels. Rear bumper also looks muscular and sporty thanks to a faux silver-coloured skid plate.

To be based on eCMP/STLA platform

This upcoming electric SUV holds more significance since it will be built on the eCMP architecture which is an electrified derivative of CMP (Common Modular Platform). This platform underpins the upcoming Citroen C3 crossover slated to be launched in India in June. Hence, it has a good chance of arriving on Indian shores sometime in future.

However, the CMP architecture is best suited for an FWD configuration and offering an AWD/4WD setup in this platform will be a challenge. Therefore, it can also be the case where the upcoming compact electric SUV from Jeep could be based on the STLA platform developed by parent company Stellantis. There are four different iterations of this STLA architecture including- STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large and STLA Frame.

The upcoming Ram 1500 electric pickup truck will also be based on one of these STLA architectures. The electric SUV will likely go on sale in the US and European markets first followed by other international markets.

India Launch, Rivals?

Jeep has extensive plans for India, which may also include electric vehicles. The new compact Jeep Electric SUV is expected to be about 4.23 meter in length. It will be a litter longer than the Tata Nexon EV – the current best selling electric car in India. But the Jeep EV SUV will be about the same size as the upcoming XUV400 electric.

Mahindra has plans to launch the XUV300 electric version, which will be a little longer than the current XUV300 petrol / diesel version. It will be called XUV400 upon launch. Mahindra is expected to unveil the new XUV400 electric SUV in the UK on 15th Aug. Apart from selling the XUV400 EV in India, Mahindra also has plans to sell their EVs in international markets.

1 of 3

Source 1, Source 2