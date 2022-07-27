2023 Jeepster Compact SUV Detailed In New Spy Shots – Creta Rival

Expected to be named Jeepster, the smallest SUV from Jeep will be offered in mild-hybrid and pure EV powertrain options

Jeep’s parent company Stellantis has chalked out aggressive plans for this decade, with focus on electrification and introducing 100 new products by 2030. Jeep’s new small SUV will be one of the first models to be launched as part of that plan. To be positioned below the Renegade SUV, Jeep Jeepster will make its global debut later this year. Sales in international markets will commence sometime in 2023.

Ahead of its global debut, the new Jeep Compact SUV has now been spied once again, this time by Walter Vayr (Gabetz Spy Unit). Unlike the previous spy shot, when the all-electric version was spied, this time it is the ICE variant. It is likely powered by a petrol hybrid powertrain.

Upcoming Jeep Jeepster getting both mild-hybrid ICE and full-electric powertrain indicates that Stellantis is probably aiming for a smooth transition to a full-electric ecosystem. While initially both ICE-based and full-EV powertrains will be on offer, the parent company will start focusing more on pure EVs after a few years. This will be in line with the company’s plans to introduce 75 new BEVs by 2030.

2023 Jeepster Compact SUV

In terms of its design and styling, Jeepster appears to have borrowed features from upcoming Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV. Some of the key features include top-mounted LED DRLs, split headlight design, 7-slat grille, muscular wheel arches, thick body cladding, C-pillar mounted rear door handles and sporty alloy wheels. Rear profile is distinguishable with edgy taillamps and prominent bumper with faux skid plate.

On the inside, 2023 Jeepster Compact SUV will offer a comprehensive range of features. It will include ventilated leather seats, sunroof, floating touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, engine stop/start button, dual-zone climate control and power adjustable driver seat. The SUV could also get a range of voice-based commands.

Jeep Jeepster to get eAWD

Both mild-hybrid and pure-EV variants of Jeep Jeepster will have FWD as standard. Top-spec variants are expected to get electronic all-wheel-drive (eAWD) as an option. In an eAWD powertrain, rear axle gets power from an electric motor. This system works out cheaper and helps reduce the car’s selling price. As compared to a conventional AWD system, an eAWD does not have a direct link between front and rear wheels.

One of the newer STLA platforms is likely to be used for Jeep Jeepster. It could be similar to the likes of Peugeot e-2008 and Citroën e-C4. More details about powertrain options and other specs will be revealed at the time of Jeepster’s global unveiling.

It is not certain if Jeep will be aiming to launch its smallest SUV in India. Mild-hybrid variant of the SUV could be an option for Indian market, but it will be a tough challenge for Jeep. That’s because compact SUV segment already seems overcrowded with options such as Creta, Seltos, Kushaq, Taigun, HyRyder and Grand Vitara.

Jeep’s upcoming plan for India is new Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV. It will be locally assembled and offered here in 5-seat configuration. It will have a 2.0-litre turbo petrol motor, mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

