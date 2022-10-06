2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 25R Debuts – New Display, Colours

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been launched at a starting price of 10,50,00,000 Indonesian Rupiah (~ INR 5.63 lakh)

A total of three variants of 2023 Ninja ZX-25R are on offer, the base model, ABS SE variant and top-spec Ninja ZX-25RR. Ninja ZX-25R ABS SE variant is available at Rp 123,500,000 (approx. INR 6.62 lakh) whereas ZX-25RR costs Rp 129,900,000 (approx. INR 6.97 lakh). Top-spec variant gets some premium hardware along with customization options.

While much of the design and styling is same as earlier model, new colour options have been introduced for 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R. The base model is available in Metallic Spark Black colour option, which is essentially an all-black theme. ZX-25R ABS SE variant gets colour options of Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray and Candy Persimmon Red. Top-spec Ninja ZX-25RR is probably the most captivating, as it gets Kawasaki Racing Team livery in Lime Green shade.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R new features

One of the key updates for 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R is a fully digital TFT instrument console. The outgoing model is equipped with a semi-digital instrument console. It has an analogue tachometer in the centre, flanked by indicators on left and a rectangular LCD panel on the right. While the semi-digital console has its charm, the new full digital console is more in tune with the times.

A major benefit of the new TFT display is that it has significantly reduced clutter. Cockpit area of 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R appears a lot more refined and sophisticated. The display is placed at an angle, which should ensure easy viewability. 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R also gets Bluetooth connectivity. Users should be able to pair their smartphones to access calls, text messages, etc. Journey logs and maintenance schedule can be accessed via Kawasaki’s Rideology app.

As compared to the outgoing model, 2023 Ninja ZX-25R gets a larger upswept exhaust. Apart from that, there aren’t any major changes to the bike. Some key highlights include split LED headlight, compact visor, sporty graphics and decals and split seat design.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R utilizes Trellis frame, integrated with USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension. Top-spec model comes with additional adjustability options. Braking duties are performed by 310 mm disc at front and 220 mm disc at rear.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R India launch

It is unlikely that Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R will be launched here anytime soon. The bike’s pricing can limit its possibilities in India. Nonetheless, the bike will surely be a lot of fun to ride with its track-focused performance and advanced tech features.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R continues with the same 249.8 cc, in-line four, liquid cooled motor. It generates 51 PS of max power and 22.9 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Advanced features include assist and slipper clutch, electronic throttle valves, quick shifter and traction control. The bike has three power modes, which can be used to adjust power delivery based on user preferences and ride conditions.