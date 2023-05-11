2023 Kia Carnival MPV Render Based On New Spy Shots – 6 Colours

The 2.2L diesel engine generating 197 bhp and 440 Nm, first debuted with Santa Fe – new Kia Carnival is likely to don the same motor

The South Korean brand is facelifting its 4th generation Carnival MPV in global markets. We say MPV because that’s how Kia is marketing it, instead of a minivan, as it did with the first three generations. 4th generation Carnival will get EV9-inspired design language as seen in spy shots. Kia has showcased a pre-facelift 4th generation model at 2023 Auto Expo as well.

Rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his version of new Kia Carnival based on spy shots. Strong SUV-inspired design language sheds its minivan appeal to quite an extent. We dare say Kia Carnival is the best-looking minivan in the world as well. Facelifted model will build on these strengths to appeal to a wider audience.

New Kia Carnival Render Based On Spy Shots

If launched, Kia India hasn’t clarified whether we’ll get the pre-facelift model or facelifted model. Kia launched 4th generation model globally in 2020, while we got 3rd Gen model that year. We’re more likely to get a pre-facelift model, but we hope that is not the case.

Speaking of the facelift, our render tries to encapsulate what Kia designers would have done. Design changes are reminiscent of recently debuted Kia EV9 electric SUV. Outgoing 4th gen model gets a slightly animalistic front fascia, which is Kia’s jam. That said, our render of facelifted model looks a lot cleaner.

There is a new grille with a criss-cross pattern. Kia’s Tiger Nose grille is sleeker and flanked with neatly integrated wide LED DRLs extending down into the LED headlights. Speaking of headlights, this is where primary changes are evident. As opposed to horizontally laid out headlights on pre-facelift model, facelift has vertically oriented headlights like on EV9.

2023 Kia Carnival Facelift render has bull horn-like trims at lower bumper, which add a lot of character and personality. There are LED light bars below its headlight replacing conventional fog lights. The inverted-L LED tail lights mimic the LED DRLs at front. Blacked-out pillars give the vehicle a floating roof effect.

New alloy wheel design on our render looks swanky

Test mules don the same alloy wheels as outgoing 4th gen Carnival, but our new Kia Carnival render gets a different design. Automatic sliding doors, multiple sunroofs, acres of space, SUV-inspired design language, decent features and specifications, tech-loaded interior along with ADAS suite are some of its strengths.

A recent report mentioned Kia is likely to ditch its 2.2L diesel motor in India failing to meet BS6 P2 standards. We would wager Kia will retain the same engine with the outgoing 3rd gen model and upcoming 4th gen model. Facelifted or pre-facelift model, is debatable though. This engine develops 197 bhp and 440 Nm, mated to a sole 8-speed TC. Prices of the new Carnival could be in the Rs 35 lakh region.

Disclaimer – Design renders presented in this blog are solely for illustrative purposes and have not been commissioned, approved, or endorsed by the manufacturer. Designs presented here may not reflect the final product or the manufacturer’s intentions. The renders are provided as conceptual designs or artistic interpretations only, and their accuracy or feasibility cannot be guaranteed.