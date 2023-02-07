2023 Kia Seltos ADAS Variant Spied – New LEDs, Alloys, Interiors

Kia Seltos Facelift will get the new 1.5L turbo petrol engine as Creta post April 2023

Hyundai and Kia dominate the compact SUV space. Creta still holds the crown, but Seltos seems to be losing some sales – post the launch of new rivals Grand Vitara and HyRyder. Sales of Kushaq and Taigun are on the rise as well, thanks to impeccable 5-star safety credentials. Seltos needs to up its badass attitude to stay relevant.

New Kia Seltos facelift is already launched in some international markets. Recently, we had shared latest spy pictures of the test mule in India. At that time, we did not get a look at the front. Now, front has been spied, thanks to automotive enthusiast Kiran Ksheersagar. These latest Kia Seltos spy shots confirm the presence of ADAS, as the radar module in the front has been spied.

2023 Kia Seltos ADAS Variant Spied

It was spotted in Hyderabad, fully camouflaged with openings left out for headlights, indicators, DRLs along with new grille and lower air dam. The new grille design is exactly the same as we saw with the global Kia Seltos Facelift, hinting to us that India launch is imminent.

It will stay true to the pre-facelift Seltos’ overall silhouette. We expect the same set of changes that were seen on the global model, to also make it to India. The new fascia has a bigger air dam, revised headlights and LED DRLs that look better than the outgoing model. It also gets a revised Tiger-nose grille.

2023 Seltos facelift now gets horn-like design elements in lower bumper like found on Sonet SUV. LED cube effect fog lamps have been redesigned too and are cleaner in design than before. Pre-facelift model had a lot of cuts and indents. New design looks slightly minimal, while retaining its badass attitude at the same time.

Coming to the new alloy wheel design, it is trying to mimic the shape of a star. Rear design changes are subtle, yet noticeable. On the previous model, we had a chrome strip that housed a Kia logo in the middle splitting both tail lamps. Now, it is gone. Replacing that, are new LED light bars that extend from either LED tail-lamps till they meet the Kia logo in the middle.

Powertrain & Launch

Mechanically, Kia Seltos facelift will get the same 1.5L turbo petrol engine making 158 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. More power than Kushaq and Taigun. This new engine was spotted testing on Hyundai Creta recently and will be offered with Seltos, Creta and Carens post April 2023. It will replace the 1.4L turbo-petrol option generating 138 bhp and 242 Nm.

The 1.5L diesel engine with 113 bhp and 250 Nm and the 1.5L NA petrol engine with 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque, will be retained as is along with gearbox options. In terms of new features, ADAS functions will be present.

Panoramic sunroof is also expected to be on offer with Seltos facelift. It will get added voice and internet-connected features as well. These will feature in Creta facelift too. We can expect Kia Seltos Facelift to launch by mid 2023.