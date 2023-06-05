2023 Kia Seltos Facelift First Official Teaser Out – India Debut Tomorrow

The new Kia Seltos will receive a panoramic sunroof as against the single pane sunroof seen on its current counterpart

Kia Seltos is an important model in the company lineup, contributing to more than 50 percent of total sales along with the Sonet. Seltos rivals Hyundai Creta and Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia India sold a total of 7,213 units of this model in April 2023 relating to a 3.90 percent YoY growth.

To boost sales further, Kia India will be launching the new Seltos facelift in India. Ahead of that, they have shared the first official teaser. Debut will take place tomorrow, which is also when the new Honda Elevate will debut.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift India debut teaser

2023 Kia Seltos facelift sports some exterior design changes. These include a new front grille in a larger and more prominent design with integrated LED DRLs. It also gets a redesigned front bumper, new faux skid plate and LED projector headlamps, connected LED tail lamps at the rear along with a new rear bumper design.

The interiors will also receive some feature and technology updates. It boasts of a twin display set up with two 10.25 inch screens. One is an instrument cluster while the other is an infotainment unit with features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Ventilated and powered front seats, rear AC vents, automatic climate controls, cruise control, powered tailgate and a 360 degree camera will be among its updates. Take a look at the Seltos facelift teaser video below.

However, the most exciting will be its panoramic sunroof and ADAS which however, could be reserved for the top end variants. Safety features will also include 6 airbags as standard, tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle stability control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift – Engine and Gearbox Options

Kia Seltos facelift will continue to draw power via a 1.5 liter petrol engine offering 115 hp power and 144 Nm torque as well as a 1.5 liter turbo diesel engine making 116 hp power and 250 Nm torque. There will also be a turbo petrol engine in the Seltos Facelift. This will be the new 1.5 liter unit offering 160 hp power and 253 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed iMT or 7 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox.

2023 Kia Seltos facelift is expected to be launched in July 2023, with a starting price of around Rs 11 lakh. It will take on the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Hyundai Creta and MG Astor in its segment while it will also compete with the upcoming Honda Elevate and Citroen C3 Aircross.