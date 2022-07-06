2023 Kia Seltos Facelift First Real World Images – New Spy Shots

Kia is unlikely to introduce a hybrid powertrain option with the upcoming iteration of Seltos

Kia has been working on the facelifted model of Seltos for quite some time now. Test mules of the updated Seltos have been spied on multiple occasions on foreign roads for the past few months. Recently, the Korean carmaker started testing the upcoming iteration of the mid-size SUV in India as well.

2023 Kia Seltos has now broken covers and made its global debut. Unlike the previous iteration, which made its global debut in June 2019 and went on sale in India first in August, the new Seltos will go on sale in other international markets like Australia first. It is expected to make its debut in India towards the end of this year or at the 2023 Auto Expo early next year.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift- Exterior Updates

Ahead of that, the first undisguised photos of the new Seltos in the real world have been spied. The latest iteration of Seltos comes with significant updates both on and underneath its skin. Starting with its exterior design, styling of the new Seltos is more in line with its international siblings, most noticeably the new Sportage since it falls in sync with Kia’s new design philosophy- “Opposites United”.

It gets a redesigned front facia featuring a revised front grille positioned lower than the one seen on the current model. The grille is flanked by new LED headlamps with new integrated LED DRLs that extend into the grille. Front bumper has also been tweaked slightly as it houses a larger air dam and a different faux skid plate although fog lamps remain identical to the existing model with vertical lighting.

Side profile remains similar for most parts barring new 18-inch machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels with a star pattern. The India-spec model is likely to receive 17-inch units. Changes on the rear profile are more significant with new vertically-oriented LED taillights connected by a full-width light bar.

Rear bumper has also been reprofiled thanks to a larger bash plate, discreet exhaust outlets and new fog lights appear that have been moved further down. Dimensions of the new Seltos remain largely unchanged, however, the company could add some new exterior colour options including some new dual-tone shades.

Interior & Feature Updates

Some significant updates have been made inside the cabin as well. The most prominent of all is a revised dashboard dominated by a twin-screen layout with ‘curved dash’ look featuring a 10.25-inch display each for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. Kia will also be upgrading its equipment with an updated UVO connected car suite and ADAS (Advanced Driver’s Assistance System).

Centre console also wears a different look thanks to new switchgear featuring an electronic shift dial which replaces the traditional stick shifter. Kia will be offering interiors of the Seltos facelift either with an all-black theme or a dual-tone theme with a brown and black finish.

Expected Powertrain Options

The global-spec Seltos is being offered with the same set of engine options- a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.6-litre turbo petrol unit. However, the India-spec model is likely to offer the same set of options as the current model which includes a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel unit and a 1.4-litre GDi turbo petrol mill. Transmission options are also expected to remain identical to the current Seltos.

