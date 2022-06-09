2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Spied Testing In India For First Time

Seltos is due for a mid-life facelift, test mules have been spied for first time in India

Kia Seltos has had a dream run in the Indian market. Since its introduction in 2019, the compact SUV has been among the top sellers in the segment. However, with time, Seltos has gotten old as new competition keeps entering the highly competitive compact SUV segment.

Spyshots of what can be called the mid-life facelift of Seltos have started to surface a few months ago. But these were spied mostly in South Korea. Now, for the first time, 2023 Kia Seltos facelift has been spied on test in India. These spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Shamant Shetty, who shared them on Rushlane Spylane.

2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Spied

The test mules carry a typical silhouette of the current gen Kia Seltos, hence, we don’t expect any revolutionary change in its design. What we can confirm is that the model will be getting redesigned front and rear bumpers, a new headlamp setup and revised tail-lights.

In-fact, one of the earlier spyshot also revealed illuminated tail-lamps of the upcoming model. New alloy wheels are also expected, however, the test mule didn’t sport one. One of the 2022 Seltos test mules is wearing silver alloys, while the other is wearing steel wheels. Interestingly, there seems to be a ‘No Photography’ posted stuck on the rear window of 2023 Seltos test mule.

Details on interiors are not well known, however, rumours suggest that 2023 Seltos could get additional connectivity features via Kia’s UVO platform. ADAS features, which are slowly becoming a new norm in the segment, are also expected to be offered, at least on top-end trims. New upholstery options could also be offered by Kia, which shall bring in a fresh feel to Seltos’ cabin.

Indian customers will certainly look forward to a panoramic sunroof, which has been missing on the Indian version of the Seltos. However, it must be noted that Kia already offers panoramic sunroof in certain international markets. Considering increased competition in the market, it is safe to presume that Kia India will certainly think about bringing in a panoramic sunroof option.

2023 Seltos Engine Specs

Reports in Korean media suggest that Kia might drop its diesel engine line-up and instead introduce an hybrid option. However, the same cannot be ascertained for the Indian market, as Kia’s latest launch, the Carens too got the same diesel motor recently.

Our guess is that Kia will continue with its powertrain offerings, as-is. These shall include 2 petrol engine options and 1 diesel. It could also get a CNG option with a 1.4 liter turbo petrol motor. For occupants’ safety, 2023 Seltos should get 6 airbags, electronic stability control, a 360 degree camera, vehicle stability management, tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS and EBD.

Launch and Competition

Once launched, Kia Seltos will face competition VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and soon to be launched facelifted Creta, New Maruti YFG and Toyota Hyryder D22. Additional competition will come in from entry level trims of Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Tata Harrier. 2023 Kia Seltos facelift prices might increase, which will compensate for the additional features which the model will offer. Launch is likely to take place later this year or early next year.