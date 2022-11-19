2023 Kia Seltos For US Market – New Features, 195 Hp, X Line Variant

In the US market, Kia Seltos competes with rivals such as Honda HR-V, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Toyota Corolla Cross and Mazda CX-30

Unveiled at ongoing 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, 2023 Kia Seltos gets a range of cosmetic and functional updates. A new X-Line variant will also be available in US market. With the refreshed Kia Seltos, users can access a new range of tech features and benefit from enhanced safety and performance boost.

While it is official that new Kia Seltos will be launched in US in first half of 2023, an exact timeline has not been provided. Prices are expected to be announced at a later date or at the time of launch.

2023 Kia Seltos styling and features

Exterior updates for 2023 Kia Seltos include a more prominent tiger nose grille, refreshed front bumper, new alloy wheels and integrated LED DRLs and fog lights assembly. At rear, the SUV gets a new light bar that seamlessly connects the LED tail lights. While the core silhouette has been retained, 2023 Kia Seltos gets new colour options of Pluton Blue, Fusion Black and Valais Green.

2023 Seltos X-Line variant will feature gunmetal finish on the front grille, new 18-inch alloy wheels, X-Line badging and black roof rack. In US market, Kia offers X-Line badge for other models such as Sorento, Soul, Sportage and Telluride.

Inside, 2023 Kia Seltos gets dual 10.25-inch displays, a refreshed 4.2-inch digital gauge and two USB ports at front and rear each. A digital key feature has also been introduced with Kia Connect app. In terms of safety, driver-assist tech has been expanded to include speed limit assist and warning and blind spot collision warning.

Forward collision avoidance assist has also been upgraded and it now includes pedestrian and cyclist detection. Driver-assist features already available with current Seltos include lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, lane centring steering and lane departure steering assist.

Boosted turbo motor

Engine options of 1.6-litre turbo and 2.0-litre are the same as earlier. However, the turbo unit gets a significant power boost, up from 175 hp earlier to 195 hp. It remains to be seen how much of an impact the power boost will have on acceleration and overall drivability. The 1.6 turbo motor is especially designed for users who prioritize power and performance. Transmission option has also been updated to an 8-speed automatic, as compared to 7-speed dual clutch automatic of current model.

Talking about the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder unit, the performance numbers are largely the same as earlier. It gets a marginal 1 hp boost, from 146 to 147 hp. This motor is more economical and fuel efficient. It is offered as standard with LX, S, and EX trims of 2023 Kia Seltos. Intelligent variable transmission (IVT) will be the same as earlier.

New 2023 Kia Seltos could be competitively priced to effectively take on rivals. Existing model is available at a starting price of $24,135 (approx. INR 19.70 lakh). Most affordable in this space is Chevrolet Trailblazer ($23,295), followed by Toyota Corolla Cross ($23,780), Mazda CX-30 ($24,225) and Honda HR-V ($25,045).