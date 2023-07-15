2023 Kia Seltos Mid Variant – HTX Auto First Look Walkaround

When considering features, new Kia Seltos HTX comes off as a VFM trim that should satisfy a wide range of buyers

Kia Seltos has entered its 1st facelift phase with the company showcasing it recently. Prices are still under wraps. Bookings have opened. On 1st day itself, Kia registered 13,424 bookings for new Seltos.

New Kia Seltos Records 13,424 Bookings In 1 Day pic.twitter.com/QQSOot7xU1 — RushLane (@rushlane) July 15, 2023

Features list across trim levels are out. Seltos is quite an upgrade over the previous non facelift version. At the top trim levels, differences might not appear as substantial as they do with the mid level trims. Team AutoTrend channel has demonstrated that with HTX trim. Said vehicle has arrived at the dealer yard and packs an impressive kit as compared to the pre-facelift version. There are a multitude of new feature additions that make the mid-level HTX trim a whole lot more value than it used to be.

New Kia Seltos HTX – First look walkaround

On the outside, new Kia Seltos HTX compact SUV boasts most of the design changes that top level trims get as well. The new larger Kia Tiger nose grill along with new LED DRLs, LED headlights, four-cube LED fog lamps, front parking sensors, silver faux skid plate, and the whole shebang. It lacks the ADAS module and front camera, though.

From the side, it looks visually similar to the pre-facelift model and more or less similar to top GT Line and X Line. Except for the wheels, of course. HTX gets 17” alloy wheels with dual-tone effect, while GT Line and X Line get 18” units. Rear disc brake is standard across trim levels. HTX packs chrome door handles and window lines along with silver roof rails.

Rear features the same LED tail light design as top trims. New Kia Seltos HTX gets an almost connected tail light LED signature along with LED turn indicators. Rear defogger, washer and wiper are present too. Since HTX is not on offer with turbo petrol, dual exhausts are missing here.

On the inside, it feels a lot more premium than what HTX trim was with the pre-facelift model. For starters, the new twin digital displays grab attention and lend a ton of appeal. One 10.25” screen is for infotainment and the other is for instrumentation. Leather-wrapped steering wheel gets audio and cruise controls and there are paddle shifters with DCT, IVT and TC variants.

Bang for the buck?

Dual-zone climate control is in the house, along with LED interior lights and leatherette seat upholstery. Central console now features a rotary dial for drive modes as well. For sunroof-obsessed Indian car buyers, new Kia Seltos HTX features a panoramic one. More important features include auto-dimming IRVM, air purifier, rear AC vents and Kia’s telematics and SOS function too.

Door pads get cushioning and there is a faux leatherette finish on the dashboard. Rear windows get sunblinds as standard and rear seats are two-step reclinable. HTX features three individual headrests and all seats get 3-point seatbelts. Boot space is 433L in capacity. HTX lacks front seat ventilation which GT Line and X Line gets.

New Kia Seltos HTX only gets a 1.5L NA petrol engine (113 bhp, 144 Nm, 6MT, IVT) and a 1.5L turbo diesel (113 bhp, 250 Nm, 6iMT, 6TC). Turbo petrol enthusiasts should upgrade to a higher trim. The remote key enables keyless entry with request sensors on door handles and this key now features a similar design as on EV6.