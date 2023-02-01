2023 KTM 390 ADV Debuts – New Spoked Wheels, Colours

Except for the new Spoked Wheels edition and new colours, 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is identical to 2022 model

KTM’s formula of an ADV based on its explosive 390 platform has worked wonders. It has been well-received as a high-speed tourer since day one. But as an ADV for trails and off-roading? Not so much. Apart from ergonomics, KTM didn’t offer enough off-road hardware to justify the ADV tag. 2023 KTM 390 Adventure aims to fix just that. The Austrian brand has revealed 2023 KTM 390 Adventure.

Ahead of the launch of new-gen 390 platform, KTM is updating its 390 Adventure to meet buyer trends. It was a formidable machine where touring and mild trailing are concerned. That said, customers who craved more off-road worthy hardware can now rejoice with the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure.

2023 KTM 390 Adventure Revealed

KTM is offering the one element that was asked for the most. Wire-spoke rims. These rims fare better in off-road conditions as they have a better shock absorbing and dissipating capability as opposed to alloy wheels. Manufacturers offer wire-spoke rims on off-road motorcycles and retro motorcycles. These new wheels are offered in “Spoked Wheeled” edition alongside regular cast alloy models.

In the press material, KTM didn’t mention if these new wheels are tubeless or not. Usually, tubeless spoke wheels are only offered with premium off-roaders. The pictures of wheels from KTM suggest these might very well be compatible with tubeless tyres. KTM is using the exact same Continental TKC70 tyres previously used with alloy wheels.

These have block patterns and fare better in providing traction in sticky situations. Wheels themselves are made out of black anodized aluminium. With this move, 2023 KTM 390 Adventure is more befitting of its name. Rest of the motorcycle is kept identical except for new colourways.

Specs & Features

Both Spoked Wheeled edition and regular alloy wheel edition are on offer. The 373 cc single-cylinder fire-breathing engine is retained with 44 hp and 37 Nm. This engine is mounted on a steel trellis frame suspended on 43 mm WP USD front forks and rear mono-shock. The 5” TFT display showing various functionalities is retained from the outgoing model.

Traction Control, Ride-by-wire, OFFROAD mode (more rear wheel slip), Cornering ABS, and linked OFFROAD ABS (disengaged on the rear, reduced on the front), 46mm throttle body and the slipper clutch are still on offer. Braking consists of single disc setups at both ends clasped by BYBRE hardware with a 4-pot caliper at front. Weight is 172 kg including 14.5L of fuel.

Pricing for the same is not yet announced. It is unsure when it will launch in India. We can expect a slight price bump for the Spoke Wheeled edition over the standard model. While the latter is likely to be priced as is. Rivals include BMW G 310 GS, upcoming Hero Xpulse 400, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and the likes.