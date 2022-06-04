2023 KTM 390 Duke New Gen Spied In India For First Time

While next-gen KTM 390 Duke will debut later this year in international markets, launch in India is likely in first half of 2023

After launching updated versions of 390 Adventure and RC 390 in May, KTM has started working towards introducing new-gen 390 Duke in India. KTM 390cc bikes are currently the top selling KTM bikes in the country. They are also the most exported KTM bikes from India. All KTM and Husqvarna bikes are manufactured at Bajaj Auto’s Chakan facility near Pune.

While new-gen 390 Duke was earlier spotted on road tests in Europe, this is the first time it’s been seen in India. The test mule was fully camouflaged and appeared close to production-ready form. It is evident that the bike packs in a range of updates for a sportier look and feel.

KTM 390 Duke Next-Gen styling

Front fascia of new-gen 390 Duke has been updated with a more aggressive headlamp. Functionality of the headlamp will be retained, which is claimed to offer improved visibility in low light and dark conditions. The bike can be seen with new tank shrouds that are much sharper as compared to that of current model. Towards the tail section, the bike appears to have added some new panels. Overall, the bike’s design aesthetics seems to be closely following its larger sibling, the 1290 Super Duke R.

Beyond the skin, the bike can be seen using an updated cast aluminium subframe. This again appears similar to that of larger capacity Dukes. Swingarm has also been updated with a new, asymmetrical unit. The current model has the standard, flat bar swingarm design. Some features like the lightweight alloy wheels have been borrowed from KTM’s updated RC range.

In other updates, placement of the front disc has been changed to right side. The bike has been equipped with an underbelly exhaust, which enhances its sporty profile. The current model utilizes an upswept exhaust that comes in dual-tone black-metallic finish.

With these changes, KTM appears to be targeting multiple improvements. It includes reducing the bike’s weight and enhancing control and handling. With improved power to weight ratio, performance could also get a boost.

New TFT console

New-gen KTM 390 Duke will have an updated TFT display with revised layout. It can now display more information, as compared to the one used with current model. It is possible that new features like turn-by-turn navigation could be added. Some new connectivity features could also be on the cards. Another update could be emergency brake light system, which activates during hard braking. In this situation, all indicators are flashed at the same time to warn other road users.

While the engine casing seems new, it is not certain if there will be any direct performance improvements. The current model is powered by a 373.2cc liquid cooled motor that generates max power of 43.5 hp and peak torque of 37 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed transmission. The engine is integrated with a quickshifter and slipper clutch. With the updates, new-gen KTM 390 Duke price could exceed the Rs 3 lakh mark. The current model is available at a starting price of somewhere around Rs 2.90 lakh.