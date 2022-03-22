2023 KTM Duke 125 Spied Testing – New Features, More Power

All-new KTM Duke 125 will feature a range of cosmetic and mechanical updates – Launch expected in 2023

As may be recalled, KTM had launched current generation Duke range in 2017, starting with 390 Duke. In the following years, the platform was used for other single-cylinder Dukes such as 200 Duke, 250 Duke and 125 Duke. As revealed in spy shots, KTM is currently working on an all-new KTM Duke range. Some big changes can be expected including an offset type rear monoshock suspension.

New KTM Duke 125 MY2023 – Spied

2023 KTM Duke 125 test mule appears to have borrowed some of the new design features from the existing range of twin-cylinder Dukes. For example, the fuel tank seems larger and tank extensions have a much sharper look. Some updates like the five spoke alloy design seem to be inspired from new KTM RC390.

Another noticeable difference is the use of double LED headlamp. It is to note that the entire range of current generation single-cylinder Dukes including 125 Duke sold in international markets are equipped with LED lights.

New versions of KTM Duke spotted on road tests appear to be the new 125 Duke. They provide vital clues as to what the entire single-cylinder Duke range could look like in its new format. Manufacturers often use the same platform for multiple products, as it reduces development cost and simplifies availability of spare parts.

Images reveal that KTM is testing a range of new components including bodywork and chassis. One of the key changes can be seen in the trellis frame, which now has a greater number of crossbeams. This is expected to ensure a robust and stiffer setup. Another noticeable difference can be seen in the sub frame, which appears to be longer than the current version.

New KTM Duke 125 MY2023 Updates

On closer inspection, it is evident that the mounting points for the engine have been changed. Even the engine casings do not look the same as that of the current Duke 125. Motorrad Online claims that the engine has been updated. It is expected to deliver more power and torque. Fuel efficiency is also likely to improve. We may have to wait some more time to get better clarity on the exact power and torque figures of 2023 KTM 125 Duke.

Towards the rear, the swingarm looks brand new with a lattice-type structure. It also has a bracing arm. Another key change is the offset monoshock that could replace the existing centrally mounted units on current generation Dukes. However, since the test mules appear to be in an early stage of testing, not all changes may make it to the production stage.

All-new KTM Duke range could debut later this year at the EICMA in Nov 2022. These will be launched in India soon after, likely by Feb 2023. With the updates, new KTM Dukes are expected to be launched at a higher price range.

1 of 12

Source