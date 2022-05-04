2023 KTM Duke Electric Motorcycle – Render Based On Leaked Sketch

Instead of going full power like its current motorcycle range, KTM’s EV strategy will initially focus on developing smaller, affordable units

With the shift to electric inevitable, popular brands like KTM are busy creating an entirely new portfolio. Things will be challenging, as it’s an entirely new tech. KTM will try to leverage its expertise in areas like design, ride dynamics and brand positioning to stay ahead in the electric two-wheeler segment.

A basic sketch was shared by KTM in their annual report. Taking that as reference, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created a production spec version of the 2023 KTM Duke electric, called the DUK-E.

2023 KTM Duke Electric Motorcycle

In terms of power output, KTM E-Duke will be comparable to entry-level 125 Duke. It will have a 5.5 kWh battery pack, supplying power to a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) motor. Range is not officially revealed, but it is likely to be around 100+ kms on a full charge. The battery pack will be a fixed unit, indicating that users won’t have access to benefits possible through swappable battery network.

From a design perspective, KTM E-Duke has some of the signature features of existing KTM motorcycles. It has an aggressive front fascia with sharp headlamp, low-set handlebar, sculpted tank design, sporty side panels and short tail section. Based on the colour theme, the bike will have differently coloured wheels at both ends. Sporty graphics can be seen on the tank and side panels.

Overall, the bike has a largely barebones structure if we choose to ignore the side fairing. It helps to keep the weight in check, which in turn contributes to optimizing range. Side fairing may also help in a way by improving the bike’s aerodynamic properties. Shape of the faring suggests that it is designed to channel air, probably to cool down the battery pack and other linked parts.

KTM E-Duke launch

Even though KTM electric bike development has been confirmed, a timeframe for launch has not been provided. In view of prevailing market trends, it is likely that KTM’s first electric motorcycle will be launched next year. Shortage of auto parts has gotten worse with the ongoing conflict situation and consumer sentiments have also been impacted.

It is not certain if KTM will introduce the E-Duke in India. KTM has a significant fan following here, but the response may vary in case of its electric two-wheelers. KTM is likely to initially focus on European markets, where the level of awareness and acceptance for EVs is much higher. The focus will be on young customers who are looking for affordable, environment-friendly ways of mobility.

In case KTM decides to bring E-Duke to India, it is likely to be manufactured by Bajaj Auto. The company has already designated a new facility in Pune, which will cater exclusively to production of electric vehicles. An investment of Rs 300 crore has been allocated for this facility. Other electric two-wheelers from KTM and Husqvarna as well as Bajaj’s own EV products will be manufactured at this plant.