2023 KTM Race Car Gets Road Legal New X-Bow GT-XR Costs Rs. 2.26 Cr

KTM X-Bow GT-XR continues to source its powertrains from Audi ever since the first generation of X-Bow

You are familiar with KTM aren’t you? The Austrian company makes single-cylinder and twin-cylinder motorcycles across various segments. Duke as Street Fighter, RC as track machine and Adventure as ADVs. The company is well received in India too. But what if I told you that they also make supercars and the most recent of which costs Rs. 2.26 crore? Let’s take a look.

KTM X-Bow GT-XR

This is not the first time KTM has ventured into cars. I have been admiring X-Bow line for almost a decade now. The first generation was a stunner of a car launched in 2008 and featured an open roof design. First gen KTM X-Bow sourced its powertrain from Audi and featured carbon fibre monocoque chassis and spaceframes to mount engine and powertrains.

Second generation of X-Bow was called GT4 and was not as appealing as the first gen. I mean, it got a roof and a windshield which the first-gen lacked. But the main hindrance was that it was not road legal and is strictly a track machine. Then comes GTX which was also a track-only machine. But until now. With KTM X-Bow GT-XR, KTM’s supercar is finally road legal.

Features

So, GT-XR is a special car. It gets a Formula-3 derived double seater carbon fibre monocoque chassis. It also gets carbon fibre bodywork too. GT-XR is exactly not a mid-engined supercar as the Audi sourced 2.5L 5-cylinder engine with 500 bhp and 581 Nm is mounted in front of rear axles. It gives the car rear-biased weight distribution of 44:56 (front to back). But it is RWD with limited slip differential. So, that rear-biased weight is somewhat good.

Cooling system is taken care of by a large radiator placed on left side and right side houses a turbo intercooler. To make this car road legal, KTM had to provide AC, whose components are mounted on the engine and then re-routed to the front via vents from Audi A3. It also gets a small 160L luggage space and a 95L fuel tank. Also provided are windows. But they don’t roll down. Instead, they open like doors with hydraulic assistance. Hey, GT4 and GT2 didn’t even get windows and AC.

Specs & Price

Door opens like the door on a Batwing (Batman’s plane) and is a single piece with hydraulic assistance. Rear lid over the engine opens the other way. KTM X-Bow GT-XR also gets a lot of aerodynamic bits including a smaller than GT4 rear spoiler. It is fixed from the bottom unlike in McLaren Senna which hangs from the top.

The design is striking across all angles and is truly a work of art. The supercar is designed by KISKA, the same design firm that also designs KTM motorcycles. KTM X-BOW GT-XR gets interesting taillights. We say interesting because there are 4 taillight units in one taillight cluster and each of them is sourced from Husqvarna motorcycles. No kidding.

KTM has left a lot of carbon fibre exposed to showcase its prominence and also to save weight. Speaking of weight, KTM X-Bow GT-XR only weighs 1,130 kg owing to the carbon fibre construction and aluminium space frame at front and back. This carbon fibre monocoque should also be able to spawn a roadster or a spyder (convertible or open top) at a later date with an even higher price tag.

KTM is making 100 of these models and each one of them will cost $284,700 (Approx Rs. 2.26 crore before taxes). It has the works and is expected to take on other track machines from Porsche, Lamborghini, Ferrari, and the likes. With Audi’s 7-speed DSG, this KTM is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds and 100 to 200 km/h in just 6.9 seconds. If let loose off the leash, it will hit 280 km/h top speed.