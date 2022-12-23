2023 Lexus LX 500d Launch Price Rs 2.82 Cr – 3.3 L Turbo Diesel

The luxurious version of Toyota Land Cruiser LC300, Lexus LX 500d, only gets a sole 3.3L turbo-diesel V6 mated to a 10-speed transmission

Almost everyone is familiar with Toyota Land Cruiser. A tough SUV that has an unbreakable reputation of running forever if taken proper care. Even though India launch is due, with brochures leaked and everything, it hasn’t been launched officially yet. Except, it did today in the form of Lexus LX 500d.

Lexus is Toyota’s luxury division like Infinity is to Nissan, Acura is to Honda, Genesis is to Hyundai, Cadillac is to GM and Lincoln is to Ford. Both Toyota Land Cruiser and Lexus LX 500d are practically the same cars underneath their skin. Launch of LX 500d is a welcome move, even though we are yet to see Land Cruiser launch.

Lexus LX 500d India Launch

This behemoth of an SUV is launched in India for Rs. 2.82 Cr (ex-sh). Lexus is participating in the 2023 Auto Expo for the first time ever. The company will showcase the LX 500d SUV alongside the LC Coupe and new RX SUV. Deliveries of the first batch of LX 500d are said to commence between January 2023 and March 2023.

For Rs. 2.28 Cr, Lexus LX 500d packs in a lot more luxury when compared to its platform sibling Land Cruiser LC300. If you ever thought the grille on LC 300 was grotesque, you will be overwhelmed by the LX 500d’s grille. It is completely finished in chrome and is shaped in iconic Lexus spindle design. Headlight assembly is a lot sharper than ones found on LC300.

There are two distinct and massive power bulges on its bonnet that are carried over from LC300. They add even more muscle to an already muscular SUV. Squared-off wheel arches and up to 20” alloy wheels add a lot of butch appeal. LC300 and LX 500d are based on a tough ladder-frame chassis and favour robustness, instead of a plush ride and sharp handling.

On the inside, Lexus LX 500d is a lot more luxurious than Toyota Land Cruiser LC300. Being a luxury offering, LX 500d offers plush leather interiors and a premium design. It gets a 12.3” screen for the infotainment system and a 7” display below it for off-road functionalities and climate controls. There is an 8” display for the instrument console and twin 11.6” displays for rear seat entertainment.

Specs & Features

Earlier, top-spec Toyota and Lexus SUVs would get a gas-guzzling 5L V8 turbo-diesel engine. It is replaced by a smaller 3.3L V6 Turbo-diesel mill capable of 304 bhp and 700 Nm of torque. It is coupled with a 10-speed gearbox and a 4X4 transfer case. This is more powerful, torquey and high-tech as opposed to the old diesel V8.

With around 200 kgs weight shaved off from the previous model, this V6 should serve a lot better in both on and off-road terrains. In the US, Lexus only offers the 410 bhp LX 600 twin-turbo V6 starting from $89,160 (approx Rs. 73.8 lakh ex-sh). LX 500d is sold in Australia for AUD 1,47,991 (approx 82.2 lakh ex-sh). Just like most things, Indians have to pay almost 3.5 times Australian pricing for a Lexus LX 500d, which is absurd. That said, people willing to buy one in India are likely to be unphased.