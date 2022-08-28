2023 Mahindra Bolero N Based On Scorpio – New Gen Render

The Bolero nameplate deserves a thoroughly modern SUV based on the new Scorpio N’s ladder-on-frame platform

It may be getting long in the tooth but the sales figures clearly indicate that the venerable Mahindra Bolero is still loved very much by the rural audience. The ladder frame UV has been a cash cow for over a decade now and currently it is the oldest vehicle in the brand’s otherwise young passenger UV portfolio. We think the nameplate has enough clout in the market for a thoroughly modern version to comfortably co-exist with the current one, just like the Scorpio N and its predecessor.

2023 Mahindra Bolero N

Our rendering specialist Pratyush Rout has imagined the next generation Bolero by tactfully blending the old-school boxy lines with Mahindra’s new brand identity. The final result is a fabulous neo-classic SUV! If the current Bolero is utilitarian, its successor could very well be lifestyle oriented while not losing any of its much-loved characteristics.

The bold front fascia characterized by chrome-accented seven-slot grille, new logo and chic-looking LED lights make up for a strong road presence. Prominent foglights and a silver chin just add to the appeal.

In profile, the instantly recognizable boxy shape and proportions mean none of the Bolero’s practicality will be lost. We think the G-Wagon like styling would be much appreciated by the target customers. Please note that the rendering is based on artist imagination and not commissioned by Mahindra.

New Gen Bolero – An upmarket move

Interior is one department where Mahindra has been taking huge strides. Improved fit and finish, material quality, better ergonomics and state-of-the-art features list will make the Mahindra Bolero N (if you will) an well rounded SUV. One of the strong selling points of the existing model is its three-row seat configuration and the company will do well to carry this forward.

As far as underpinnings are concerned, the Scorpio N’s improved and sturdier platform is a great place to start. Expect a next generation Mahindra Bolero to have a decent safety rating.

The powertrain options will be the familiar 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine and the 2.0-liter mStallion turbo petrol unit. On board the new Scorpio N, the former produces 173 hp and 400 Nm of torque (370 with AT) while the latter is good for 200 hp and 380 Nm of torque (370 with AT). However, expect the new Bolero to make do with detuned versions. Both manual and automatic transmissions are expected to be on offer.

While we think there is enough space in Mahindra’s portfolio as well as in the market for the existing and new Bolero to exist together (not sure about the Bolero Neo though) but a significant move up the market will put the new model pretty much in the same price bracket as the old Scorpio. It would be interesting to see how Mahindra manages this significant overlap between two of its important nameplates.