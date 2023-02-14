2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus 9 Seater SUV Spied Testing

After rebadging TUV300 as Bolero Neo, now we witness Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which is basically a rebadged TUV300 Plus

Mahindra SUVs are in huge demand these days, with waiting period touching up to 1.5 years for some models. Amidst all this, there seems to be enough capacity in Mahindra’s manufacturing facilities, for another SUV launch. We’re talking about a new entrant in the Bolero lineup namely Bolero Neo Plus.

2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus 9 Seater SUV has been spied testing undisguised. This is likely to be a pre-production unit in the final stages of testing. Bolero Neo Plus is basically a rebadged TUV300 Plus, which was discontinued back in 2020.

2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Spied

Mahindra had discontinued the TUV300 nameplate, and launched it as Bolero Neo. Now, they are getting ready to do the same with TUV300 Plus. We will soon get to see the launch of Bolero Neo Plus. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Ajit Lanke for sharing the exclusive spy shots.

Mahindra has increased its length by 400mm. But the 2,680 mm wheelbase is identical to the Bolero Neo. This extra length is achieved by an extended rear overhang to accommodate two more passengers, taking the total to 9, including driver. With Bolero Neo Plus, Mahindra will offer a 7-seater option too in P4, P10 and P10 (R) trim levels.

On the outside, Bolero Neo Plus will undergo the same changes as Bolero Neo did when transitioning from TUV300. This means a new mesh grille with vertical chrome slats that somewhat reduces visual bulk at the front. Adding to that effect is a trapezoidal air dam as opposed to rectangular ones flanked by an interesting pattern in the lower bumper.

The black appliques at the side will be stuck to this new version as well. Apart from the extended length and presence of wraparound tail light, there is no difference over the Bolero Neo. Wheels are the same and the rear tailgate-mounted spare wheel gets a grey cover.

Specs & Features

If you think that is the only difference from Bolero Neo, you’re in for a surprise. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will come equipped with a sole 2.2L turbo-diesel unit making around 94 bhp in Economy mode and around 120 bhp in Power mode. Transmission duty is taken care of by a 6-speed unit, unlike Bolero Neo which gets a 5-speed unit. No AMTs or AT as of now.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus has been homologated and specifications are out. Variants include Base P4, P10 and P10 (R) with 7-seater (3rd-row bench) and 9-seater (3rd-row jump seats) options. There is a 7th variant too, which is an ambulance. This ambulance has seating for 4 and a patient in lying condition. This ambulance will rival ambulances from Force Motors and Tata Motors.

Where Bolero Neo Plus is concerned, a rugged ladder frame RWD MPV with seating for 7 to 9, is a niche. This is likely to be the default choice for semi-urban and rural audiences looking for an MPV. Standard Bolero Neo prices range between Rs. 9.5 lakh to Rs. 12 lakh (ex-sh). Prices of 2023 Bolero Neo Plus could be about Rs 1 lakh more than corresponding Bolero Neo variant.