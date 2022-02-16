2023 Mahindra Marazzo Facelift With XUV700 Inspired Styling – Render

There is still no clarity if Mahindra is indeed planning to launch a comprehensive facelifted model of Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo was launched in 2017 as a replacement for Xylo people’s mover. The MPV hasn’t made any significant impact on the sales charts since its debut. In fact, last year it was rumoured to be discontinued from the market, however, the rumour was dispelled by the company soon.

Upon its launch, Marazzo was slotted in between the more affordable Maruti Ertiga/XL6 and the more premium Toyota Innova Crysta. However, it failed to capture the attention of the masses despite a strong value for money offering. Now, it has a direct rival in the form of Kia Carens which was launched recently.

With a brand new MPV up against it, a timely update is surely the need of the hour for the people’s carrier for Mahindra. Hence, a design render has been created for a facelifted Marazzo with substantial styling updates on its exterior. The render is credited to YouTube channel of SRK Designs.

2023 Mahindra Marazzo Facelift – Styling

Mahindra’s latest offering XUV700 is the brand’s most sought after and popular model in the country presently. It also follows the company’s latest design philosophy hence it won’t be a bad idea if the updated Marazzo borrows some styling cues from the new mid-size SUV. This is exactly what transpires in the rendering video posted below where significant design elements have been borrowed from XUV700.

Upfront, the digitally rendered Marazzo wears a front face that resembles XUV700 featuring C-shaped LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a radiator grille with vertical chrome slats, a contoured bonnet and a similar front bumper with a thin silver-coloured skid plate and air dam. It also features the same set of LED fog lamps as XUV700.

That said, alloy wheels are different from the ones offered in the mid-size SUV and are surely more premium than the ones offered in the current Marazzo. Overall, the silhouette remains almost identical to the current version on sale. Other exterior highlights include flush-fitting door handles borrowed from XUV700, a chrome lining on window sills and door-mounted ORVMs with integrated turn indicators.

Expected Features, Engine Options

Considering the updates Mahindra has dished out to the XUV700, and soon to be launched Scorpio – it is possible some of those could trickle down on the Marazzo MPV. Larger touchscreen, new software, better music system with new speakers, etc could be added. Speaking of features, Mahindra offers creature comforts such as a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, remote keyless entry and auto climate control in the current iteration of the MPV.

Standard safety features on offer include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. Mahindra could launch an updated 2023 Marazzo facelift with 6 airbags, ADAS tech, etc. Powering Marazzo is a 1.5-litre mHawk diesel engine that pumps out 120 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. This oil burner is paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. Automatic option could be on offer with facelifted Marazzo.