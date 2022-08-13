2023 Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck Render – Beefier Than Stock SUV

Scorpio N Pickup version gets the same 2.0L petrol and 2.2L as found on Scorpio N

Scorpio N is under the spotlight recently for its roller-coaster ride, that was its crazy booking fiasco. Many customers were angry with Mahindra for not implementing a more fool-proof solution for bookings. In the end, Mahindra did bump up most people’s bookings to introductory prices whose timestamp was registered early.

But traditionally, Scorpio had always had a pickup version. If you take the 1st gen Scorpio, it had the Getaway which was also on sale in India and when the 2nd generation of Scorpio was launched, it got its pickup versions too. Those pickup trucks were not launched in India though. They were launched in global markets under the Goa Pik-Up name.

Old Scorpio is now sold as Scorpio Classic, though. But keeping traditions, will Mahindra launch a pickup truck version of Scorpio N? We don’t know the answer as Mahindra hasn’t confirmed. But if it does, how will it look? That, we can show you.

2023 Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup Truck

NStreet Designs have taken a free hand on Scorpio N to visualise how a pickup truck based on that would look. And keeping with Mahindra’s designs, they have done a pretty good job. Icing on the cake adds an off-road flavour of their own. Making it look extremely macho and rugged than the already macho and rugged Scorpio N. We have seen a lot of modified Scorpio N renders. But a pickup version of it, trumps all.

Main highlights of this render are a snorkel to enhance its water-wading capability, rock sliders to protect its underbody from rocks while off-roading that also doubles as a side step, a massive bash plate to protect the engine sump when off-roading and a massive LED light bar that also doubles as a flood light.

NStreet has added a lot of muscle to the already muscular Scorpio N. It now gets immense wheel arches that jut out a lot. This is to accommodate even larger tyres than the already large 255/60-R18 tyres offered as standard on Scorpio N. The render also gets a suspension lift to raise this pickup truck high off the ground.

Load Bay

We mention a pickup truck and forget its load bay? How is that possible? Talking about it, it is of a decent size and can accommodate all the camping gear one can throw at it or even a large motorcycle too. It gets roll bars finished with a black powder coating for additional reinforcement and rear windshield protection. Behind it, is the giant full-size spare wheel.

The liftgate at the rear has Mahindra branding embossed in large font in typical pickup truck style. There is also a small and subtle Mahindra branding above its twin peaks logo at the front too. Vertical taillights of Scorpio N are replaced with old Scorpio-inspired tail-lights that don’t look out of place on this pickup truck.

Scorpio N pickup truck render gets the same engine as its SUV counterpart. Scorpio-N petrol engine makes 200 bhp and 370 Nm and the 2.2L diesel makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque in lower variants and 172 bhp and 370 Nm in the higher variants. It gets both manual and automatic options with both petrol and diesel engines. While 4WD is only exclusive for diesel.

