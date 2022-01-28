2023 Mahindra Thar 5 Door With Open Panels – New Render

Mahindra might offer a convertible version of the upcoming 5-door Thar which could be a hardcore off-road version of the SUV

While Mahindra continues to register increased demand for the existing Thar, the carmaker is also developing a five-door version of the compact off-roader. We already have come across multiple design renderings of the upcoming 5-door Thar on the internet.

The latest design rendering shows Thar in a five-door avatar with all open side panels. This sort of design seems to be inspired by one of the variants of Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, which is a proper lifestyle utility vehicle with hardcore off-roading capabilities.

Convertible5-door 5-door Thar: Design

The digital illustration, credited to Pratyush Rout, shows the 5-door version of Thar in a convertible avatar. Coming to its design, front end of the 5-door convertible Mahindra Thar is identical to the current Thar on sale. It gets the same face with round headlamps and a rectangular seven-slat grille.

The chunky front bumper wears a thick silver cladding and bash plate underneath which accentuates its rugged appeal. Other details such as fog lamps on the bumper and turn indicators mounted on front fenders remain intact.

Things start to differ from the side profile onwards with the extended wheelbase. The wheel arches wrapped around by thick black-coloured body claddings remain same and enhance the SUV’s muscular appearance.

Instead of conventional doors, door panels on this iteration of the convertible Thar are open similar to Wrangler Rubicon. In fact, in all probability, this version of the lifestyle off-roader will come with an open roof as well.

Despite an increase in wheelbase, the 5-door convertible Thar in this rendition remains a four-seater cabin although space inside the cabin should witness a substantial improvement. An increase in overall length will most probably push the vehicle outside the 4-metre mark. Ingress and egress for rear-seat passengers will improve although rear doors are visibly smaller than the front doors.

It also gets a larger boot space thanks to the increased length of the SUV. Other aspects remain same including the alloy wheel designs which appear to be the same 20-inch units as in the current model. Such an iteration of convertible Thar could be extensively used in jungle safari where similar versions of modified Maruti Gypsy are still seen.

Powertrain Options

Underneath the hood, the five-door iteration of Thar will be powered by the same engine options. These include a 2.0-litre stallion Turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine. In their current avatars, the former pumps out 150 bhp and 300 Nm (320 Nm in AT) of peak torque whereas the latter churns out 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

Both powertrains are offered with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. Engine output might be slightly tweaked in the five-door version of Thar. A 4WD setup with a low-range transfer case and a rear differential lock will be offered as standard in the longer iteration of the SUV as well.