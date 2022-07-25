2023 Mahindra Thar 5 Door SUV To Be Based On New Scorpio Platform

Mahindra Scorpio N is a mainstream SUV whereas Thar 5-Door will be a lifestyle SUV with off-roading focus

Mahindra is expanding its portfolio horizontally and vertically to accommodate more segments and more price points. We have seen this with the Thar where Mahindra offered India’s first-ever “desirable” lifestyle vehicle.

To expand its portfolio further, Mahindra has created XUV700 with premium niceties like giant twin screens like a Mercedes-Benz and ADAS features. Mahindra is now getting ready to unveil five new electric SUVs under Born Electric range on August 15th. These are global SUVs that will give Indian manufacturer Mahindra, global recognition.

2023 Mahindra Thar 5 Door SUV

Mahindra is also expanding its lifestyle off-roading vehicle portfolio with a 5-door version of the Thar. It is currently on offer in India only in 3-door guise and does look a lot like a 3-door Jeep Wrangler. Hence coining the name, Desi Wrangler. The 5-door Thar will look a lot like, you guessed it, a 5-door Jeep Wrangler.

Mahindra Senior VP & Head of Automotive Product Development, R Velusamy, has confirmed that 5-door Thar will be based on Scorpio N’s platform, which is based on a heavily modified Thar 3-door platform. 81% of this platform is made up of high-strength steel. For New Scorpio, chassis stiffness, handling and high-speed manners were given priority over Thar’s robustness.

In this light, we can see the all-new Penta-link rear suspension on Scorpio-N for improved comfort. We all know that Scorpio Classic was notorious in terms of bounciness and roll. He also stated that 2022 Mahindra Scorpio’s platform will be tweaked for length alterations too.

What Can We Expect?

Upcoming 5-door Thar is likely to be just as wide, if not, wider than Scorpio, which is a 60mm increment. But in terms of length, it will be smaller than Scorpio 2022 as the latter was designed to accommodate third-row seats. 5-door Thar will get the same road manners as Scorpio-N along with the new Penta-link rear suspension.

5-door Thar will be more spacious than 3-door owing to its increased width and length and a proper boot. The practical 5-door version of India’s favourite lifestyle off-roader might not get a 4X4 system as standard across the range. This might be in an attempt to make the new Thar more accessible in terms of pricing. Mahindra Thar 5-door will get the same set of engines as Thar 3-door, Scorpio N and XUV700. Power and torque output could be similar to new Scorpio.

New Thar 5-door model is expected to be launched in 2023. It could make its global debut as a concept at the Auto Expo in Jan 2023. Once launched, it will compete with other lifestyle off-roaders like Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door – both of which are planned for launch in 2023 / 24. Of the three 5 door life-style SUVs, it is the Force Gurkha 5-door that could launch first as it is spotted multiple times in production guise and also with 7 seats too. Jimny could launch after that, and last will be Thar 5 door.

