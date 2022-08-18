2023 Mahindra Thar 5 Door SUV Spied Testing – Launch Next Year

Mahindra is developing a 5-door version of the popular Thar. Launch likely to commence in 2023

Owing to the massive success of 3-door version of the Thar, Mahindra is planning to bring the same Neo-Retro charm with a 5-door version. Launch date of the 5-door Thar is not yet known. But looking at test mule of the 5-door version of the Thar, we can speculate that the launch might happen next year.

Upon launch, it will take on the likes of Force Gurkha 5 door as well as Maruti Jimny 5 door. Both these SUVs are expected to be on sale by next year. Of the three, it is the Gurkha 5 door which is expected to launch first. Latest spy shots Mahindra Thar 5-door are credited to Anand B. Hat tip to Neelesh Bajaj.

2023 Mahindra Thar 5 Door SUV Spied

Thar 5-door version will be based on a slightly modified body on frame chassis underpinning the 3-door version of the Thar. The chassis will be extended quite some bit to achieve a proportionate design accommodating two more doors. Mahindra might keep the wheel track and the width identical to the 3-door version of the Thar for an efficient design and to keep the production costs in check.

New Thar 5-door will lose some of its off-road capabilities due to its extended wheelbase. It will have a slightly less impressive ramp-over angle. But the real off-road lifestyle enthusiasts will go with the 3-door version anyways.

2023 Mahindra Thar 5-door will get three rows of seating. But the seat layout is not yet revealed by Mahindra. Thar 5-door version will come with either six or seven seating configurations. It’s unclear whether the Thar 5-door will get the same split tailgate design as the 3-door version or will get a slightly more practical one.

Features and Pricing

The features list of the Thar 5-door version will be mostly similar to the 3-door version. With some additional features to enhance the ownership experience for the customers buying vehicles of that price point. Some of those features will be rear AC vents, USB ports for all passengers and some more. A sunroof might also be added.

The Thar is heavily inspired by the Jeep Wrangler and is popularly known as Desi Wrangler. When launched, we can expect a premium of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh over the similarly specced 3-door variant of the Thar. Global debut is likely to take place at the 2023 Auto Expo in Jan next year.

Off-road vehicles in India are more of a bragging right and not actually used to trail uncharted territory. Mahindra made the 4X4 option standard on the Thar. But as reflected in the feedback Mahindra collected, it was evident that there was a segment of Thar customers and aspirants who don’t want 4X4. They want a cheaper and more practical version of the Neo-Retro Thar.

In response, Mahindra is developing a 4X2 variant of the 3-door Thar with the 1.5L mHawk 100 diesel engine. This will undercut the variants currently on sale by a significant margin. Also, a Thar 5-door version which might also get the 1.5L mHawk 100 engine in lower variants and the 2.0L mStallion petrol and the 2.2L mHawk diesel engine that do duties in the Thar currently on sale, in higher variants.