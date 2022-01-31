2023 Mahindra XUV300 Electric Spied Testing – Nexon EV Rival

Mahindra is currently exploring the potential of new designs with EVs for its passenger vehicle segment

Mahindra gained the first-mover advantage into the electric vehicle (EV) space when they launched e2O, an iteration of the aging Reva, a decade back. However, it soon lost that advantage as it wasn’t able to build on extending its EV lineup while newer players like Tata Motors, Hyundai and MG launched their respective electric models.

The company then launched a battery-powered eVerito sedan which tanked at the Indian auto market. This is the only electric car on offer from Mahindra currently. Now, the homegrown automaker intends to re-enter the EV space by bringing a whole range of new generation electric cars, starting with eXUV300, the battery-powered version of IC engine-driven XUV300.

2023 Mahindra XUV300 Electric aka eXUV300 EV

A pre-production concept version of the same made its maiden appearance at the Auto Expo. The electrified compact SUV will make its debut in 2023 which will subsequently be followed by a slew of other electric models from Mahindra. The company is also looking to explore new designs in the EV segment which means Mahindra also intends to launch all-new EV models with new brand names.

2023 Mahindra XUV300 Electric SUV is expected to feature a 40kWh battery which will return an output of 130 bhp and a range of 300km in a single charge. It has now been spied testing by automotive enthusiast B Vinubalan, who has shared the exclusive spy images via Rushlane Spylane.

Seeing the success of Tata Nexon electric in the Indian market, Mahindra has fast-tracked the launch of XUV300 electric version. It could be slightly longer despite sharing the same MESMA 350 platform, developed by Mahindra Electric completely in-house. ‘MESMA’ stands for ‘Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture’.

As of now, Nexon EV registers about 1,500 to 2,500 sales per month. It has a waiting period of 3-6 months. Tata is also working on launching a new version of Nexon EV this year, which will come with a larger battery, delivering higher range.

eKUV100 only for Fleet Sector

It has also come to light that eKUV100, the battery-powered derivative of KUV100 will not cater to private buyers. Mahindra has revealed that the electric cross-hatch will only serve the fleet sector and that its planned range of 130-150km will be sufficient for its intended role.

Increasing the range would mean increasing the battery capacity which in turn would have increased the cost of the vehicle. Hence, it would not have been feasible for an entry-level buyer. eKUV100 recently made a brief appearance on the official website of Mahindra Electric. Like eXUV300, a pre-production concept of eKUV100 was also showcased at last year’s Auto Expo.

Like many other eKUV100 was initially supposed to be launched this year, however, Covid-19 pandemic played spoilsport. Mahindra, as of now, is concentrating on strengthening its EV lineup in the commercial space where it already possesses electric three- and small four-wheelers. The carmaker believes that the current market penetration of EVs is not enough to justify the launch of electric cars.