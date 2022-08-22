2023 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied – New Logo, Alloys, Colour

Mahindra XUV300 currently comes with a 1.2L 110 bhp turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5L 115 bhp turbo-diesel engine

Mahindra is currently the talk of the town as it unveiled 5 electric SUVs on 15th August. This is Mahindra’s strategy to expand its SUV portfolio around the globe and also in India. Out of all the five electric SUVs under BE and XUV branding shown, XUV.e8, an electric version of XUV700, will be the first to get INGLO platform.

We also expect XUV400 Electric to launch on 6th September. But what about existing ICE-powered SUVs apart from Scorpio N and Scorpio Classic? We have XUV300, Marazzo, Bolero and Bolero Neo and lastly, we have KUV100 which is basically dead at this point as it sold 0 units in June 2022 and just 1 unit in June 2021. But among these, XUV300 is the hottest product. Hence, we will soon witness XUV300 Facelift as seen from spy shots.

2023 Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spied Undisguised

Mahindra’s new Twin Peaks logo has now made it to XUV300 facelift as well. This is company’s new direction of product positioning and planning. Test mule of XUV300 facelift has minimal camouflage on it. Only front fascia is covered and the rest of the body seems to be kept intact. I mean, that’s what a facelift is, an uplifting job for an aging face.

It gets the same projector headlight units too and also its grille and lower air dam positioning seem to be the same as well. Even fog lamps and DRLs are similar. What might be changed under its camouflage, is design for its grille and also for lower air dam. It will definitely get the new logo which is reflected by a new 17” alloy wheel design that looks less busy than the outgoing design. The test mule was spotted near Nashik by automotive enthusiast Ganesh Pagar.

Other changes on XUV300 Facelift include a new dark blue shade with a contrasting white roof that was not offered before. White roof makes a lot more sense than a black roof, especially in hot and humid India. I appreciate Mahindra’s choices here. Right now, XUV300 is offered in Red Rage, Pearl White, Napoli Black, Dsat Silver, Aqua Marine and Galaxy Grey. Two dual-tone colour options are also on offer with a white roof coupled with Aqua Marine and Red Rage.

Powertrain Upgrades

The most interesting change on XUV300 Facelift is its T-GDI badging on its fender. On design front, Mahindra might have not done enough to be appreciated. But it has done enough upgrades where it matters. The beating heart of XUV300 Facelift now comes with a lot more bang than the model currently on sale.

The T-GDI engine was first showcased at 2020 Auto Expo, slapped onto a new Sports variant. Due to Covid-19-related delays that didn’t materialize. The test mule looks like top of the line W8 variant.

It comes with an updated turbo and new engine map to take advantage of the new turbo. As a result, it makes 130 bhp of power and 230 Nm of torque. This new powertrain will bring 20 bhp and 30 Nm more performance to the table when compared to outgoing model. It will be coupled to a 6-speed gearbox and a 6-speed AMT. The diesel powertrain is likely to carried over as is.

Launch is likely around Diwali or early next year. It will be offered with a slight premium pricing over the outgoing model. Mahindra XUV300 competes against Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the likes. If you want the most powerful sub 4m SUV? Well, look no further.