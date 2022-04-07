2023 Maruti Alto Side View Spied In New Spy Shots – Taller Stance

Upon launch, new-gen Maruti Alto will continue to rival entry-level hatchbacks like Datsun Redi-go, Renault Kwid and its own sibling Maruti S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki will be launching a wide range of new products this year. The company has already introduced models like the new Baleno and WagonR facelift at the start of this year.

Not to forget, the carmaker also launched the new-gen Celerio at the end of last year and a CNG derivative of the same earlier this year. The Indo-Japanese brand will also be launching a new generation model of Alto which has been spotted testing on multiple occasions previously.

The entry-level hatch in its upcoming avatar has been spied testing yet again somewhere around Delhi. The latest test mule spotted was heavily wrapped under a black camouflage from top to bottom.

2023 Maruti Alto Side View Spied

From recent spy images, it is suggestive that Maruti wants to keep the new Alto’s design a mystery for now and it might be some time before we get hold of its production-spec images. It is difficult to deduce any specific styling highlights due to its heavy camouflage although we expect it to undergo significant changes in terms of its exterior design.

One thing is for sure that the prototype is visibly taller than the current model with a higher ground clearance. Side profile also seems to be boxier thanks to a flatter roofline thus lending it a crossover-like stance.

Front fenders are broader and more butch while taillight assembly appears to be vertically oriented as before although internals might differ. We don’t expect many changes at its front fascia which features a grille with a wider real estate and honeycomb mesh pattern. It is likely to flaunt larger sweptback headlamps and a sculpted hood.

The reprofiled front bumper now houses new C-shaped fog lamp enclosures which would feature LED DRLs. Moreover, in its latest avatar, 2023 Maruti Alto will be underpinned by Suzuki’s latest generation Heartect platform which will make the car bigger yet lighter.

Expected Interior Updates & Engine Specs

An updated architecture with a slightly longer wheelbase should also result in a roomier cabin. Speaking of cabin, interiors of the new Alto should also wear a new look with an updated dashboard layout expected. It is expected to borrow some of its key features like a touchscreen infotainment display, a semi-digital instrument console from Celerio and WagonR.

Powering the new 2023 Maruti Alto could be the same 796cc, 3-cylinder petrol engine that generates 47 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Maruti could also add a 1.0-litre K10C petrol motor to the lineup which is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. This unit kicks out 66 bhp and 89 Nm of peak torque.

Source