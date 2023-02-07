2023 Maruti Baleno Gets Updated – ESP With Hill Hold As Standard

With enhanced safety, Maruti base-spec Sigma MT variant has become a more attractive proposition for folks who have a budget of around Rs 8 lakh

Maruti’s price hike across the range in January 2023 was not based solely on a rise in input costs. Some models have also received new features. This is an ongoing strategy in line with evolving consumer needs and market dynamics.

In case of Baleno, prices were increased by up to Rs 12,000. Baleno new prices start from Rs 6.56 lakh (ex-sh.), whereas on-road price comes around Rs 7.80 lakh for base-spec Sigma MT variant. Features like ESP with hill hold are now standard across all variants of Baleno.

2023 Baleno safety upgrade

Safety features like ESP with hill hold are usually not offered with base-spec models due to the costs involved. However, Maruti has managed to include it in Baleno without any major change in pricing.

Baleno is one of the bestselling cars in the country, which means components can be sourced in bulk at relatively cheaper rates. Of course, one has to test the car in real-world conditions to better understand how well ESP with hill hold works in Baleno. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video from DSD Cars below.

Based on the model, ESP can have several subsystems. ESP primarily aims at reducing the risk of the vehicle skidding. It also prevents the vehicle from rolling over. With hill hold, users can easily negotiate steep inclines. Brakes are applied automatically for a few seconds after the user releases the brake pedal. This supports forward movement of the vehicle.

Other safety features available with 2023 Baleno base-spec Sigma MT variant include driver and front passenger airbags, reverse parking sensors, high speed alert system, seat belt reminder (front row), brake assist, seatbelt pretensioner and ISOFIX anchorages. Baleno base-spec variant misses out on safety features such as 360° camera, side and curtain airbags and rear-view camera. It also does not have Suzuki Connect connectivity suite.

2023 Baleno features, performance

Baleno base-spec Sigma MT has halogen projector headlamps, blacked-out grille, steel wheels, body-coloured bumpers, Nexa signature LED tail lamps and back door spoiler. Key highlights on the inside include auto climate control, rear defogger, all power windows, central locking, keyless entry, tilt power steering, semi-digital instrument panel and front seat adjustable headrest. Maruti Baleno base variant does not get any type of pre-installed music or infotainment system. Top-spec variant has a 9-inch touchscreen with SmartPlay Pro+.

Powering Baleno is a 1.2-litre K series dual jet, dual VVT engine with idle start stop tech. It generates 89.7 PS of max power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT. CNG option is there, but it is not available with base model. For CNG, options are Delta and Zeta variants. When running on CNG, the engine makes 77.5 PS and 98.5 Nm. Baleno CNG is offered with 5-speed manual transmission.