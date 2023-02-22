2023 Maruti Brezza Gets More Refined With New Engine – Vibration Test

Maruti’s new RDE compliant engines have smooth power delivery, reduced vibrations and improved fuel efficiency

With the BS6 Phase 2 compliance deadline approaching, Maruti has started dispatching the updated versions to its dealerships. Maruti cars with the updated 1.2-litre engine as well as the ones with the updated 1.5-litre engine have started arriving at dealerships.

Apart from being more environment-friendly, some new features have also been introduced for specific models and trims. Overall experience is expected to be better with Maruti’s BS6 Phase 2 compliant cars.

2023 Maruti Brezza Vibration Test

In its current format, Maruti Brezza’s 1.5-litre K15C Smart Hybrid petrol engine generates 103 PS of max power and 136.8 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with transmission choices of 5-speed manual and 6AT. Updated BS6 Phase 2 compliant Brezza is expected to have improved drive dynamics, along with gain of around 2-3 km in mileage.

Thanks to Anubhav Chauhan, we now have a vibration test of the new 2023 Maruti Brezza’s updated RDE compliant BS6 phase 2 engine. In the video below, refinement levels of the engine are shown by placing a plastic glass filled with water on the engine.

In the video we can see how there are hardly any ripples in the glass of water when it is placed on the battery. Ripples can be seen when the glass is placed on the engine unit directly. These engines were already among the most refined in the segment. And now with this new update, Maruti 1.5 liter petrol engines have become even more refined.

2023 Maruti Brezza New Features

Some key highlights of Brezza BS6 Phase 2 ZXI variant include dual LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, chrome accentuated front grille, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, alloy wheels, body coloured door handles, roof rail, shark fin antenna, LED rear combination lamp, front and rear skid plate, rear defogger and wiper and thick body cladding. Brezza ZXI variant is available in both monotone and dual-tone colour options.

Key features on the inside include 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital instrument console, electric sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, OTA updates, voice assistant, cooled glove box, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, tilt and telescopic steering and USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

Safety features onboard Brezza BS6 Phase 2 ZXI variant include dual airbags, electronic stability program, hill hold assist, rear-view camera, reverse parking sensor with infographic display and anti-theft security system.