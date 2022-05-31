2023 Maruti Eeco Leaks Ahead Of Launch – New Exteriors, Interiors

Launched in 2010, Maruti Eeco has consistently featured in the list of bestselling passenger vehicles in the country

Preferred for its simplicity, practical usefulness and low-cost maintenance, Maruti Eeco will receive an update soon. The new 2023 model is expected to be launched by September. Ahead of launch, the updated 2023 Maruti EECO has leaked online, credit to Hum3D.

Maruti will focus on adding a new range of creature comforts to top-spec variants, which will help position Eeco as a premium people mover. New Eeco will also deliver a much better experience as a family car. While the core silhouette has been retained, much of the edges have a rounded appearance on new Eeco. Headlamps are now more squarish, as compared to rectangular units on the current model. Functionally, the new headlamps could be designed to provide more focused illumination.

2023 Maruti Eeco New Gen

Other components like the front grille and bumper are largely the same as current model. Fog lamps will not be offered as standard, just like existing Eeco variants. Not much changes can be spotted on the sides and rear profile. There could be some slight variations in the production variant, but it won’t be something that’s easily noticeable.

With its boxy design and flat body panels, 2023 Maruti Eeco will continue to focus on its utilitarian value. However, there could be some new colour options and graphics. Current Eeco model is available in colour options of Solid White, Pearl Midnight Black, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Glistening Grey and Cerulean Blue.

Relative to exterior updates, the quantum of changes will be higher on the inside. Although Eeco is a popular passenger and commercial van, its equipment list is currently quite limited. Maruti will be looking to improve this with new Eeco. Among the key updates could be features like power steering and second row captain seats. It is possible that new Eeco will have more spacious interiors, as compared to the current model.

With new Eeco, Maruti will be aiming at higher sales in both domestic and international markets. Overall finish is expected to be better and the van appears to have improved aerodynamics. Quality of materials used on the inside will have a more premium look and feel.

2023 Eeco engine and specs

It is not certain if new Eeco will be getting an updated engine. In case it does, fuel efficiency is likely to be on the higher side. In its current form, Maruti Eeco is powered by the G12B 1.2 litre petrol motor. It makes 73 PS of max power and 98 Nm of peak torque. When running on CNG, power and torque output drops to 63 PS / 85 Nm. All variants of Eeco are offered with 5-speed manual transmission. Mileage is 16.11 kmpl for petrol and 20.88 km/kg for CNG.

Safety kit is expected to be largely the same as current model. Some safety features that are common across all Eeco variants include driver airbag, reverse parking sensor system, ABS with EBD, speed alert system and seat belt reminder.

