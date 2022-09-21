2023 Maruti Ertiga To Get New Features – 360 Camera, Bigger Touchscreen

Maruti Ertiga is currently the top selling MPV in India, with market share of close to 50%

Ertiga is also a popular choice in several overseas markets such as Indonesia, Philippines, South Africa and Thailand. While 2022 Ertiga facelift was launched in India earlier this year in April, Suzuki has now unveiled the updated Ertiga for Philippines at the 2022 Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). It is to note that Filipino Ertiga is manufactured in India. Made-in-India Ertiga is exported to various other countries.

There aren’t many differences in design and styling, but the equipment list of international-spec Ertiga certainly looks better. It gets some additional features that are not available with India-spec Ertiga. Another difference is left-oriented driver cockpit, as Philippines is a Left Hand Drive country.

2023 Maruti Ertiga Updates

As compared to 7-inch touchscreen offered with Ertiga in India, the updated version in Philippines gets a larger 9-inch touchscreen. However, there are no major changes to the functional aspects of the touchscreen infotainment system. It is powered by Suzuki’s Smartplay Pro platform that supports voice commands and a range of connected car features. Some key features include stolen vehicle notification and tracking, tow away alert and tracking, geo-fence, time fence, driver behaviour, over-speeding alert and remote functions.

Another key addition to international-spec Ertiga is a 360 degree surround view camera. This is offered with XL6 in India, but not with Ertiga. The reason seems apparent, as Ertiga is positioned as a value-for-money MPV. In comparison, XL6 has a premium profile and comes with captain seats in middle row.

A powered tailgate is another feature that has been introduced with international-spec Ertiga. Even XL6 and several other MPVs in India don’t have powered tailgate. Focus on keeping costs in check seems to be the likely reason. However, it may be possible that Maruti may introduce these new features with top-spec variants of Ertiga at a later date.

Indian Ertiga leads in performance

While international-spec Ertiga is better placed in terms of features, it continues with the older K15B mild-hybrid motor. It is mated to a 4-speed automatic gearbox, which was available earlier with pre-facelift Ertiga in India. Current Ertiga in India comes with a new, K15C Smart Hybrid motor, which promises refined performance and improved fuel efficiency.

The K15C 1.5-litre petrol motor generates 102 HP of max power and 137 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either 5-speed manual or 6AT. Fuel efficiency is 20.51 kmpl with manual and 20.30 kmpl with automatic transmission. Maruti Ertiga is also available with CNG option, which offers fuel efficiency of 26.11 km/kg.

Safety features for international-spec Ertiga include dual airbags, reverse parking sensor, ABS with EBD and pedestrian injury mitigation system. The MPV is manufactured using ultra-high tensile steel and is designed to optimally absorb and disperse impact energy in case of collision. Ertiga (dual airbags) tested by Global NCAP in 2019 had received a 3-star rating. Its primary rival Kia Carens (6-airbags) tested in 2022 had also got 3-star rating.

