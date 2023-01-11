2023 Maruti EVX Electric SUV Debuts – 550 Kms Range, Creta EV Rival

Planned for launch in early 2025, Maruti’s first all-electric SUV is expected to offer range of around 500 km

EV segment in the country is transforming at a fast pace, with several new launches planned for this year. Before born-electric cars become the mainstay, OEMs like Tata and Mahindra are busy launching electric versions of their bestselling ICE-based models. These affordable EVs are helping meet the rising demand for electric cars in the country.

Maruti’s strategy seems a bit different, as it will start its EV journey with a born-electric car. Maruti’s first all-electric SUV will debut in early 2025. Till then, Maruti will continue to focus on petrol, hybrid and CNG powertrains. By 2025, other homegrown carmakers are also expected to launch their born-electric range.

2023 Maruti EVX Electric SUV

Maruti has always been associated with affordability and that USP won’t be lost with its born-electric cars. A balanced approach is likely in terms of features, range and pricing. 2023 Maruti EVX Electric SUV range is 550 kms with a 60 kWh battery pack, which is kind of a sweet spot in terms of alleviating range anxiety. Higher range won’t even be necessary in future, owing to improved charging infrastructure and ultra-fast charging options.

For folks with limited budget, Maruti could also introduce a more affordable version of EVX. It will have lesser range of around 400 km. While the top-spec variant will have a 60-kWh battery pack, the affordable variant could be equipped with a 48-kWh unit. Maruti will be sourcing the battery packs from BYD. These will be utilizing LFP blade cell batteries that are claimed to be better in terms of range, power-to-weight ratio and safety. Maruti also announced INR 100 billion investment committed by Suzuki Motor Corporation for production of BEVs and batteries in India.

Speaking about dimensions, Maruti EVX electric SUV is 4300 mm long, 1800 mm wide, and 1600 mm tall. This makes it a rival to upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. While performance numbers have not been revealed officially, new Maruti electric SUV could deliver power output of around 138-170 hp. Both two-wheel and all-wheel drive variants will be manufactured at Suzuki’s plant in Gujarat. However, it is not certain if all-wheel drive option will be available in India. Around half of the production of EVX will be meant for overseas markets.

Futuristic design, spacious interiors

In line with evolving consumer preferences, Maruti will be utilizing an entirely new design philosophy for its EVX electric SUV and other born-electric cars. It will help compete with rivals like Tata and Mahindra, whose born-electric range will be just as radical and extravagant. A significant percentage of customers will be young buyers, which is where the innovation in design becomes more relevant. Aerodynamics will be a key focus area, as it will not only enhance the looks but also boost overall range.

With its born-electric platform, interiors are expected to be a lot more spacious in comparison to a similar sized ICE-based SUV like Creta. Maruti EVX will be based on the 27PL platform, which is a tweaked version of Toyota’s 40PL global platform. Toyota will have its own version of the YY8 SUV.

New Maruti EVX electric SUV is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. By 2025, it will have a lot of rivals to deal with. With affordable pricing and comprehensive range of features, Maruti EVX could emerge as one of India’s bestselling born-electric SUVs.