2023 Maruti Jimny 5 Door First Photos Leak – Launch TVC Shoot

Being smaller and less powerful, Maruti Suzuki Jimny can significantly undercut its rivals in terms of pricing

Some note-worthy lifestyle cars that have been on offer in India are Mahindra Scorpio Getaway, Tata Sierra, Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, Tata Xenon XT and Mahindra Thar CRDe, to name a few. With the launch of the new generation Thar, Mahindra has revamped its lifestyle offering. Force Motors stepped in with its Gurkha SUV and now is the time for Maruti Jimny.

With its cute looks, Mercedes-Benz G-Class semblance, taut proportions and peppy engine coupled with 4X4, Jimny was an instant hit overseas. But that was the 3 door variant. What will come to India is the 5 door variant, which has now been spied for the first time in undisguised format. Images are credited to Deepak Thakur.

2023 Maruti Jimny 5 Door TVC Shoot

Getting ready to make its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo early next month, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door was spotted in Leh, Ladakh region. It was during an ongoing TVC shoot of the SUV, that the undisguised spy shots were clicked.

Test mule spotted, dons 5-doors. It also gets the Jimny branding, and does not get Gypsy branding. Even though seating layout is not known, it is likely that a third row of seating will be present. Two seating options could be on offer – 5 seater and 7 seater.

Wide fenders, high bonnet line, butch boxy silhouette, tall body, and large glass area are some off Jimny’s traits. It gets the perfect mix of masculinity and a cute Kei car appeal. No wonder why it is very popular. On the inside, Jimny doesn’t get world-class amenities, but just enough to not hinder the overall appeal. It gets LED headlights, unlike the 3-door version sold overseas, which gets halogen bulbs.

Specs & Launch

2023 Maruti Jimny 5 Door SUV gets a free-standing 9” head unit that does duty on Baleno, Brezza and more. It will only be offered with a hard top. Unlike Thar which gets a convertible option. That hasn’t stopped modders to convert Jimny’s hard-top to an open-top roof.

Powering the Maruti Suzuki Jimny spotted in India, we have the K15B engine which is a 1.5L 4-cylinder, NA engine. It kicks out 104 bhp of power and 138 Nm of torque. Globally, only a 5-speed manual is offered along with a 4X4 transfer case. An automatic could be on the shelves too.

Speaking about launch, it will take place sometime in the second half of next year. When launched, it will rival the 5-door version of Gurkha and 5-door version of Thar. Both are under testing. Gurkha 5 door version had made its debut in the international market recently, as Ksatria. While Mahindra is getting ready to unveil Thar 5 door next month.