2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift Updated – Gets ESP In MT VXI Variant

ESP was only offered with AMT variants of Swift since 2021 and 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift gets it with manual transmissions too

Swift has swiftly taken over the automotive segments. Especially in India, Swift sells like hot cakes. In Jan 2023, Maruti Suzuki sold over 16k units of Swift, much ahead of its main rivals like Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS and Tata Tiago. Saying that Swift is popular is an understatement.

4th generation Swift is in the making and has already been spied testing. Launch is expected next year. Being the largest market for Swift, expect India launch to take place soon after global debut. There is a design revamp over the current 3rd gen model. It gets a slightly angular design language, more in line with the 1st generation model.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift Update

Until the 4th generation is launched, the existing lineup has to be updated for MY2023. Maruti Suzuki Swift has been a key volume generator and updating it to meet RDE norms is equally important. Youtube channel DSD Cars have gotten hands on a 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi. For MY2023, the company has added one key feature too.

It is not clear whether this new Swift is compliant with RDE norms or not. With Phase II of BS6 transition right around the corner, implemented from April 2023, manufacturers are rushing to make their in-demand cars meet RDE conditions. Earlier, Phase I of BS6 transition only mandated compliance under test or lab conditions.

Along with making their cars compliant with RDE norms, car makers usually add certain features to (relatively) justify the price hike associated with it. Pricing for 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift VXi is Rs. 6.9 lakh, which is the same as before. The only feature addition is ESP (Electronic Stability Program).

You must be thinking that ESP was available in Swift since 2021. You’re right, but partly. With the 2021 update, Maruti Suzuki offered cruise control, ESP and more. But ESP was only offered with AMT. Now, it is offered with MT trims as well. There is now a dedicated switch for ESP near the headlight leveler too.

Specs & Pricing

Maruti Suzuki will make the 1.2L NA petrol engine compliant with Phase II of BS6 transitions. This 1.2L DualJet, Dual VVT NA engine makes around 90 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque.

Gearbox options consist of 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Swift was recently crash tested under newer testing protocols by GNCAP and it scored 1 star adult safety rating. Internationally sold Swift has a much better safety rating than the one sold in India.