2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift New Gen Spied Testing For First Time

New-Gen Maruti Swift is expected to make its debut in India sometime in 2023 – Maybe at the Auto Expo in Jan

Maruti Swift has been one of the hottest selling hatchbacks in India for almost two decades. Currently, in its third generation, Swift continues to pull off substantial sales volume on a monthly basis. Parent company Suzuki is currently in the process of developing the fourth generation model of the hatchback in Japan.

According to some media reports in Japan, the new Swift is expected to break covers later this year globally. Ahead of its unveiling, first spy shots of the new 2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift have been shared online by Motor ES and Which Car, revealing interesting new details.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Swift New Gen Spied

The new Swift gets a redesigned grille section, sleeker headlamps with new LED internals and a new set of alloy wheels along with new body panels. It will also come in Swift Sport avatar. Being the sportier variant, Swift Sport flaunts a more radical design with the presence of a more aggressive front fascia.

The completely revised front face boasts bold LED headlamps, a sleek grille, new C-shaped air splitters with fog lamp housings and a wider and lower air intake on the revised bumper. Other notable exterior highlights could include larger alloy wheels with a dual-tone finish, blacked-out pillars, faux air vents close to wheel arches and a large roof-mounted spoiler.

The new-gen Swift will be underpinned by an advanced version of the Heartect platform. New gen 2023 Swift does not get the rear door handles integrated on the C-pillars. Instead, Suzuki is going back to the more conventional approach. More updates are expected to see inside the cabin with a revised dashboard layout. The Japanese carmaker will also strengthen the equipment with more features onboard.

Expected Powertrain Specs

Engine options will remain the same with small upgrades to the powertrain expected. 2023 Swift hybrid version is also expected, along with new Swift CNG. The standard model is currently powered by a 1.2-litre K12N Dualjet petrol motor which kicks out 89 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 5-speed AMT. On the other hand, Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbo petrol engine.

This powertrain pumps out 128 bhp at 5500 rpm and 230 Nm of peak torque at 2500-3000 rpm. Transmission duties are carried out either by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain is expected to be equipped with a stronger 48V hybrid technology which offers better drivability and fuel efficiency.

However, we don’t expect the Swift Sport to make its debut in India, at least initially. Speaking of its debut, the new-gen Swift is expected to hit showrooms in India sometime next year. For now, Maruti is getting ready to launch new gen Alto, and the new Grand Vitara SUV in India.

