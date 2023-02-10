2023 Maruti Tour S (Dzire Taxi) Launch Price Rs 6.51 L – Rs 7.36 L CNG

On the outside, Maruti New Tour-S is completely identical to base-spec LXi variant of Dzire

For a long time, Maruti Suzuki has dominated the sedan segment. With heavy-lifters like Dzire in its arsenal, Maruti Suzuki has gone forward and crushed dreams for other sedan makers. Dzire is currently in its 3rd generation, which was launched in 2017.

With the launch of 3rd generation model, 2nd generation model was transferred to commercial division under the name Tour S. Five years after selling 2nd gen Dzire as Tour S, Maruti Suzuki has updated its taxi sedan lineup. This move replaces 2nd gen Dzire with 3rd gen model, christened as the new Tour S.

2023 Maruti Tour S (Dzire Taxi)

There is just one trim level on offer and is launched with two variants, a petrol and a petrol+CNG. Prices start from Rs. 6.51 lakh for petrol variant and Rs. 7.36 lakh for petrol+CNG variant (prices ex-sh). Let’s take a look at the new developments.

The new model is based on the fifth generation of HEARTECT platform, just like Swift and Dzire. This new chassis is known for its lightweight construction. This reduces weight and increases fuel efficiency. Speaking of, fuel efficiency is now claimed to be 21% more than the outgoing model. This should ensure low running costs as opposed to the outgoing model.

Fuel efficiency numbers claimed are 23.15 km/l with petrol and 32.12 km/kg with CNG. This makes the Maruti New Tour-S the most fuel-efficient entry-level sedan taxi. The powertrain making this possible is the trusty 1.2L K-series engine, also doing duties on Swift and Dzire.

This engine makes 89 bhp of power at 6000 RPM and 113 Nm of torque at 4400 RPM when run on petrol and 76 bhp of power at 6000 RPM and 98.5 Nm of torque at 4300 RPM when run on CNG. Transmitting this power to the wheels is a sole 5-speed gearbox. Maruti Suzuki doesn’t offer AMT gearbox option with New Tour-S as it is less popular in commercial applications. Because it is only sold as a CV, there is a speed governor, limiting top speed to just 80 km/h as per norms for CVs in India.

Design & Colours

Except for the Tour-S badging (and a yellow number plate), there is not a single element to distinguish it from the Dzire LXi variant offered for private buyers. Even the LED tail lights on new Tour-S are carried over from Dzire. The front retains Dzire’s handsome fascia and the side profile retains Dzire’s best-in-segment sub 4m sedan proportions.

On the inside, there are not a lot of amenities. Maruti Suzuki is offering Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Antilock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist (BA), Speed Governer, Reverse Parking Sensors, Dual Airbags and more. Also on offer are a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, manual A/C with Pollen filter, Front accessory socket, ISOFIX seat anchorages and speed-sensitive door locks. Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Silky Silver are the three colours offered.