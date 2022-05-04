2023 Maruti YFG SUV Spied Near Plant – New Spy Shots

This is the first time both Maruti will have a serious contender in compact SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota’s ambitious jointly-developed compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) is expected to be revealed in production form in June-July. Launch will take place at a later date, near the festive season. These new upcoming SUVs are aimed squarely at unseating segment leader Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos from the top perch.

The Japanese SUVs would fight for their share of the lucrative segment. Trial production has already started at the Toyota plant near Bangalore. New spy shots have emerged, credited to automotive enthusiast Anit Katiyar. These were clicked outside the Maruti plant in Gurgaon.

2023 Maruti YFG, Toyota D22 – Hybrid To The Fore

Maruti has internally codenamed this SUV as YFG, while the Toyota version is codenamed D22. Both these SUVs would be sold separately by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota with their own branding. They would be powered by the same engine, built on the same platform, but will be very different in design. It will be something like Creta and Seltos, Taigun and Kushaq.

The SUVs are likely to come with option of two petrol-hybrid engines. One being a mild hybrid while the second will be full hybrid, delivering more power and better fuel efficiency. Both manual and automatic transmissions will be offered. Parts localisation will be high right from the start and this would make prices affordable in the keenly contested segment. In this regard, production of lithium-ion batteries, which will power the hybrid system in the SUVs has commenced.

Same But Different

On the looks front, the Maruti Suzuki SUV will have a larger grille than Toyota’s. The design of bumpers will also be different, with Toyota SUV having a bigger air intake in the bumper. Both SUVs will have high-mounted LED DRLs with headlights under them. Alloy wheels on the SUVs will also have different design and finish so as to distinguish the vehicles.

Maruti and Toyota are going all guns blazing to succeed in the compact SUV segment. Their new launches will be loaded with all sorts of equipment and features. If recently launched Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza are any indication, then expect segment-first goodies on both SUVs too. Some of the equipment on the SUVs will include heads-up display, connected technology, large touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, cooled seats and more.

1st Serious Crack At Compact SUV Segment

With these two SUVs, it will be the first time that Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are making a serious attempt at the Compact SUV segment. The former tried with S-Cross to get a foothold, but couldn’t succeed. Both manufacturers have a strong presence in the sub-compact SUV segment with Vitara Brezza and Urban Cruiser, respectively. Both are getting ready for an update in coming weeks.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have a dominant presence in the compact segment. Maruti Suzuki-Toyota are betting big on their SUVs to give the Korean twins a strong fight, despite not having a diesel powerplant. The reason there will be no diesel on offer, is because both manufacturers have faith that the hybrid systems are the future. Not only will it make their SUVs as efficient as diesel-powered SUVs offered by other manufacturers, they will also be more responsive.