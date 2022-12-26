2023 Maruti YTB Sub 4m SUV Render – New Colours, Coupe Profile

Maruti Baleno based YTB Cross is likely to also pave a way for Glanza Cross to be marketed by Toyota India

With a meteoric rise in SUV popularity, mainstream manufacturers are trying to ride this wave as much as possible. Being the country’s largest PV manufacturer, how can Maruti take a back seat? We can see the company trying to flip its fortunes when it comes to SUVs in India. With a bullseye set, Maruti’s recent activities suggest that SUV popularity ain’t gonna die soon.

In that light, we got a new Brezza for sub 4m SUV category. Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment. Jimny is getting ready for launch in the adventure lifestyle segment. Maruti has yet another sub 4m SUV in the making. This will sit below Brezza in the company line-up.

2023 Maruti YTB Sub 4m SUV Render

Internally known as YTB, test mules have already been spied on Indian roads. But all of them were heavily camouflaged especially at the front as that’s where most of the changes are likely to happen. This type of crossover appeal has been created in this segment before. We had Etios Cross, Polo Cross, Avventura, Urban Cross, i20 Active and in a segment below, we have Tiago NRG.

With crossovers like this, manufacturers need not stick to textbook and make some mechanical changes. In Maruti’s case, people who want a Baleno, will still buy a Baleno. The company needs to create a distinction from the model on which it is based. Take a look at our rendering artist Pratush Rout’s take on this upcoming Maruti YTB crossover.

Our render is clearly inspired from various spy shots of the test vehicle. And also, Maruti’s current design language is used on its SUVs like Grand Vitara. The front grille along with its horizontal chrome strip is reminiscent of Vitara’s face which gives it a strong look and character. Headlights get sleeker and DRLs now sit on top like in Grand Vitara. Faux skid plates add a sporty touch.

The side profile has been kept mostly intact and only subtle crossover elements like side body cladding are added. At the rear, it is kept mostly similar. Suspension setups are likely to get longer and stiffer springs to give it an SUV-ish stance. This formula was used by i20 Active, Avventura, and Urban Cross and is still used with Tiago NRG.

Specs & Features

Speculations around Maruti YTB Cross suggest that it could get a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that Baleno RS used to get. RS spec was capable of 101 bhp and 150 Nm of torque and also got rear disc brakes. If it is placed below Brezza, it would compete with Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Citroen C3 all of which get turbo-petrol engines as an option.

In terms of features, Maruti Baleno Cross will get HUD, a floating touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC, leatherette seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel too. Smart Play Pro system would be offered with connected car features too. It is likely to launch in mid 2023. But ahead of that, it is all set to make global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in Jan.