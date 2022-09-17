2023 Maruti YTB SUV (Baleno Cross) Spied – Front Grille, LED DRLs

Maruti Baleno Cross Coupe could be powered by Suzuki’s BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has had an eventful 2022. They have launched multiple new cars this year and have many more planned for the near future. We already saw them launch the new Baleno, Alto K10, Brezza, updated WagonR, etc this year.

Soon they will launch Grand Vitara, Jimny 5 door and Baleno YTB SUV coupe. It is the Baleno Cross Coupe that has now been spied, revealing the front in more detail. Latest spy shots are credited to Rajni Chaudhary.

2023 Maruti YTB SUV (Baleno Cross) Spied

Maruti Baleno Cross Coupe will likely be making its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo in January while launch could take place later. It will be positioned above the Baleno hatchback, in between the Brezza and Grand Vitara. It will go on sale via the company’s exclusive NEXA showrooms.

To be based on Maruti Heartect platform, Baleno YTB Cross will follow a similar design as was seen on the Futuro-e concept on display at 2020 Auto Expo. It will sport a chrome finished trapezoidal front grille, new LED DRLs, lower positioned headlamps akin to that seen on the Grand Vitara and a coupe styled sloping roofline.

It will also receive a raked windshield, slim roof rails, squared off wheel arches, rounded bumper design and an integrated spoiler on its boot lid. It will ride on new diamond cut alloy wheels.

Interiors of the new Baleno Cross sport a host of connected car features, wireless charger, head-up display and ventilated front seats along with a host of safety equipment so as to comply with new safety norms.

Maruti Baleno Cross Specs

Engine specifications on the new Baleno Cross Coupe could include a 1.0 liter BoosterJet turbo charged petrol engine. This could be the same unit that also powered the Baleno RS. This engine produced 100 hp power and 150 Nm torque on the Baleno RS.

Power and torque figures, though not detailed for the Baleno Cross, could remain the same. Maruti could also introduce a 48 V mild hybrid SHVS system with integrated starter generator. The engine will be mated to both manual and automatic transmission options. Once launched, Maruti Baleno Cross Coupe will enhance the company’s presence in the sub 4 meter sub-compact SUV space.