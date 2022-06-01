2023 Mercedes AMG One Launch Price USD 2.72m (Rs 21 crore)

Only 275 units are planned to be produced priced at $2.72 million each and all of them are already spoken for

5-years ago, Mercedes announced that they would develop a road-legal hypercar with Lewis Hamilton featuring an F1 engine. Motoring world thought it would be impossible as an F1 engine is not designed to work on the road.

An F1 engine is a small capacity engine with a high cylinder count. Every single component on the engine is designed to withstand incredible stress, strain, speed, forces and temperatures. An F1 engine needs to only cover 7 races spanning around 300 km each. So, theoretically, an F1 engine is designed to last only 3,000 kms taking into account qualifiers and practice laps. A production vehicle’s engine designed for the road, usually lasts about 100X more in some cases.

2023 Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar

First of all, Mercedes-AMG One is road legal. It is powered by a hybrid system with the F1 derived 1.6L V6 engine at the heart of it. Its engine has a single turbo with electric assist that redlines at a mind-boggling 11,000 rpm. The engine alone makes 566 bhp while meeting Euro-6 emission standards and is coupled to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

The hybrid system consists of 4 electric motors and an 8.4 kWh battery with a cutting-edge cooling system. Two of the four motors drive each of the front wheels generating 322 bhp combined. Third motor is coupled to the crankshaft adding 161 bhp and the fourth motor is coupled with the complex and cutting-edge turbocharger that adds 121 bhp to the hypercar’s insane 1049 bhp total output. It can cover 18 km on electric power alone.

AMG One has a carbon fibre monocoque chassis with an F1 like pushrod suspension that also acts like a sway bar. This gives the car incredible rigidity and minimises chassis flex making the hypercar a stellar track machine. It also gets 15.6” carbon-ceramic brakes with 6-piston calipers at the front and 15” carbon-ceramic brakes with 4-piston calipers at the rear.

The 9-spoke forged magnesium wheels are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 M01 tyres designed specifically for the 2023 Mercedes AMG One. Even though Mercedes hasn’t revealed the downforce and negative lift figures, looking at all the bodywork and that massive scoop and wing at the back, we can assume that it is very aerodynamic. It has the works, and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph in 2.9 seconds and 0 to 200 kph in 7 seconds and flat-out, will hit 352 kmph top speed.

Launch and Pricing

The car also gets very handsome looks. The design looks sharp and edgy and has the perfect blend of aggression. The butterfly doors just add to the drama. Even on the inside, the car gets carbon fibre and leather-clad seats and interiors. It gets two standing 10” screens on the inside for various functions and an F1-inspired rectangular steering wheel (wheel?).

The car is priced at $2.72 million which roughly translates to Rs. 21 crores excluding import duties and taxes. Only 275 units of the AMG One hypercar will ever be made and almost all of them have already been spoken for. We are yet to see how many of those 275 units will make it to Indian shores.