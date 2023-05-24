2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, A45 AMG Launched – Rs 45.8 Lakh to Rs 92.5 Lakh

The 1.3L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine in 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine makes 161 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT

The three-pointed star is India’s highest-selling luxury car maker. After the recent price hike in April 2023, Mercedes-Benz India is betting big on its entry level offerings. The company has updated its A-Class Limousine for MY2023. The company’s pocket rocket A45 AMG 4MATIC+ enters MY2023 as well.

New 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine starts from Rs. 45.80 lakhs (All India, ex-sh), which is Rs. 1.80 lakhs more than the updated price since April 1st, 2023. Which was in turn Rs. 2 lakhs more than ex-sh price before April 1st, 2023. In effect, A-Class Limousine prices shot up by Rs. 3.8 lakh in the past two months.

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Only the petrol A200 is updated to MY2023, while diesel A200d variant will launch in Q4 of 2023. Prospective buyers are limited to choosing from just one fully loaded variant with optional extras until Q4 2023. The Renault-sourced 1.3L turbo petrol motor kicks out 161 bhp and 250 Nm, mated to a 7-speed DCT.

As part of this update, Mercedes-Benz is bringing slight iterative changes to its most affordable model. Changes are evident in the front fascia. It has a new radiator grille studded with Mercedes-Benz star patterns in a non-concentric form. Other changes to front fascia include a slightly re-worked bumper.

Other notable changes include chrome strip in lower bumper, redesigned faux air vents in front bumpers, and new 17” five-spoke design alloy wheels. Biggest and most distinct change is the LED signature in its LED headlight assembly. Hi-tech interiors are similar to outgoing model and are a key strength for 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine.

Two 10.25” screens take center stage on the inside, Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system (NTG7), Hey Mercedes voice assistant, addition of knee airbags (7 in total), Keyless Go, Hands-Free Access, Digital Key Handover, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are notable interior elements.

AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ – The ultimate pocket rocket?

Mercedes’ AMG A45 S 4MATIC+ is updated to MY2023 as well. Design changes are limited to its LED headlight signature and not a lot more. It costs a whopping Rs. 92.50 lakh in India (ex-sh). It offers immense performance from its 2.0L 4-cylinder engine. This engine proudly wears an AMG crest, paying tribute to AMG’s ‘One Man, One Engine’ heritage.

This is the fastest hatchback earth has ever seen. It packs 421 bhp under its bonnet, capable of sprinting from 0-100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds. Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said “Launch of the A-Class Limousine was a strategic decision, leading to an outstanding customer response for the limousine.

Inspired by A-Class success, we are now introducing an upgraded New A-Class with design changes and significant tech enhancements. The A-Class limousine promises a dynamic road presence complemented by tech-enabled personalized and elevated driving experience. It will continue to appeal to the evolving aspirations of today’s dynamic, tech-savvy, young clientele aspiring for a Mercedes-Benz.”

“The AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ remains India’s fastest and most attractive luxury performance hatchback. Made specifically for performance purists, we bring an improved AMG A 45 S which sports the AMG emblem with pride and wears the AMG design trim to perfection. Launching this fiery hatchback reiterates our commitment of offering the ‘One Man, One Engine’ driving performance experience to our customers.”