2023 MG Astor Facelift, ZS EV Patent Leaks – Creta, Seltos Rival

Looking at MG ZS EV Facelift patent images, it is likely that the petrol version, Astor will get similar updates

Even though Tata Motors is the reigning champion in electric car segment, MG has made its presence known. With only ZS EV to offer, MG often features in top 10 electric cars and is second only to Tata Motors. It received a facelift some time ago and the company even launched the base Excite variant.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, we have its ICE sibling, Astor. It rivals other compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes. New images have been leaked from land of the dragon, revealing design sketches of the upcoming MG ZS EV / Astor Facelift.

This is its second facelift since launch. First facelift was an extensive nip and tuck. It got a closed-off grille, sharper headlights, and reprofiled bumpers. The overall face was still very similar, though.

2023 MG Astor Facelift, ZS EV Patent Leaks

That said, the patent images of 2nd facelift reveal a lot of changes at front that are a lot more than just a nip and tuck. For starters, MG ZS EV Facelift gets a whole new face that is a lot sharper and doesn’t resemble outgoing model. It establishes a separate identity with its new front fascia. However, location of charging socket seems to be changed from its front grille.

The new headlights are even sleeker and now get a metallic insert that has subtle vertical lines. The outgoing model radiates a closed-off grille kinda appeal which has been eliminated in the new facelift. Below this metallic insert, there is a small air dam for cooling and below that we have a seamless bumper with a mesh effect.

First facelift didn’t have fake air vents at the lower bumper which have been added with this new facelift. MG logo was present at the centre of its faux grille, which is now placed on its bonnet. Outgoing model doesn’t get all ADAS features as its sibling Astor gets. There is a square panel at its lower bumper which will house radars and sensors for ADAS functionality.

Specs & Features

Side profile is kept mostly as is, except for new aerodynamic wheels which look futuristic. Interiors are not revealed, but there are speculations in place suggesting that inspirations from MG 4 EV can be possible. Expect a sleek and minimalist design with absence of buttons and knobs and dominated by a giant touchscreen.

50.3 kWh battery and single motor making 174 bhp and 280 Nm is likely to be retained from outgoing model. Launch timeline is not yet known. That said, these changes are likely to be implemented in China and later in ASEAN markets and then make it to India. It is very likely that these changes will make it on Astor as well. In the meantime, MG is set to expand its EV portfolio in India by launching Air EV, a micro electric car that is likely to debut at 2023 Auto Expo.