2023 MG Hector Diesel Automatic Launch Not Planned – Official

Speculations about launch of auto diesel variant of Hector has been put to rest with official confirmation from the company

With next-gen Hector scheduled to debut by end of this year, it was believed that diesel automatic transmission option could be one of the updates introduced for the SUV. It doesn’t seem a far-fetched idea, as rivals like Harrier and Jeep Compass that use the same diesel motor have both manual and automatic transmission options.

Power and torque output of the 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor is the same across Hector, Harrier and Jeep Compass. But in case of transmission options, Hector diesel is currently offered with only 6-speed manual transmission.

MG Hector Diesel Launch Plans Update

A couple of years back, MG had stated that DCT (dual-clutch transmission) could be introduced for Hector in the future. However, an exact timeline of launch was not provided. A lot has changed since the pandemic and the earlier plan to launch an auto diesel option for Hector may not hold the same value in existing scenario.

However, as confirmed by MG Motor on its social media handle, auto diesel variant for Hector is currently not being planned. It is likely that Hector petrol variants have relatively higher sales, which is where the company would like to focus on in the near future. Auto diesel variant for Hector could be considered for a later date, but chances are slim.

As compared to Hector diesel, Tata Harrier diesel is offered with 6-speed automatic and 6-speed manual transmission. Harrier had started its journey in 2019 with only the 6-speed manual transmission. The automatic option was introduced later. In case of Jeep Compass, the SUV has a 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic transmission for the 2.0-litre diesel motor.

Auto diesel option for Hector may not materialize, as industry focus is shifting to hybrids and EVs. MG Motor is also working on a strong hybrid version of Hector, as was recently showcased in the form of Almaz Hybrid Concept at Indonesia Electric Motor Show 2022 at JCC Senayan Jakarta. The strong hybrid is equipped with a 2.0-litre petrol motor, generating 134 bhp and 175 Nm. It is mated to a hybrid automatic transmission and has twin electric motors. Combined power output is 174 bhp and 320 Nm.

Hector next-gen launch soon

While not having auto diesel for Hector may be a bit disappointing for some, next-gen version of the SUV will compensate with its range of new features. Multiple segment-first features will be available such as a massive 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system. Interiors will be revamped for a luxurious experience, unlike any other offered in the segment.

Other highlights of next-gen Hector include liberal use of leather covering, all-new 7-inch instrument panel with customization options, chrome accents and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The SUV will be equipped with Next-Gen i-SMART technology that boasts of accurate, responsive and seamless experiences. Safety kit could be extended with features such as auto emergency braking, blind spot detection, adaptive headlights and radar based adaptive cruise control and guided parking assist.