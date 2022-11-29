2023 MG Hector Facelift Exterior Leaks – New Front And Rear

Apart from exterior updates, Hector facelift will pack in new tech features and offer improved safety with ADAS

MG Motor is readying the facelift version of Hector, scheduled to be launched on January 5th next year. Hector is currently the primary volume generator for MG in Indian market. In terms of segment-wise performance, Hector trails behind the likes of Scorpio N, XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Harrier. MG will be expecting better results with the facelift version of Hector that will have multiple segment-first features.

Ahead of its launch, MG Hector exteriors have been revealed via an Instagram post shared by Herts Tints and Wraps. It’s a UK-based customization shop, specializing in standard vehicle customizations, car wrapping and window tinting. Hector facelift has immaculate exterior detailing, which will help it stand out against rivals in mid-size SUV segment.

Hector facelift exterior updates

What immediately grabs our attention is the large diamond-mesh grille, outlined by chrome surrounds. It’s a lot snazzier in comparison to the studded grille design of the current model. To accommodate the larger grille, the lower section including bumper have been slimmed out. While the top grille exudes a sense of grandeur and royalty, the lower section now has a sportier profile.

Apart from the refreshed front grille and bumper section, Hector facelift is largely the same as earlier. It has top-mounted sleek LED DRLs and lower-mounted LED tail lamps and fog lamps. Side profile looks more refined with smoother body panelling. Features like thick body cladding and design of alloy wheels are the same as earlier. Rear profile is also largely the same as current model.

Overall quantum of updates for Hector facelift are far greater on the inside. Some of the notable improvements include a stunning cockpit, vertically positioned 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system and mood lights. Upholstery will also be updated and will vary based on the variant. Hector facelift makes liberal use of piano black and chrome accents to augment interior aesthetics.

Hector facelift ADAS

Hector facelift will be getting ADAS, which will make it a more attractive option in relation to Scorpio N, Alcazar, Harrier and Safari. However, it will be a limited-time advantage, as ADAS is set to become more commonplace in near future.

ADAS features onboard Hector facelift could be similar to that currently offered with MG Astor. The list includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, rear drive assist, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, speed assist system and intelligent headlamp control.

Engine options will be same as earlier for Hector facelift. The SUV offers the choice of a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor, its mild-hybrid variant and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel motor. The petrol and petrol-hybrid units generate 143 PS of max power at 5,000 rpm and 250 Nm of peak torque at 1,600-3,600 rpm. Transmission options are 6MT for petrol and 6MT and CVT for petrol-hybrid.

The diesel unit makes 170 PS / 350 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Markets were expecting an automatic option for Hector diesel, but the company has stated that it’s not a priority as of now. Instead, MG could be planning to bring in the Hector strong hybrid variant, which was recently launched in Indonesia.

