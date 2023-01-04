2023 MG Hector First Look – New Exteriors, Interiors, Features

First units of Hector facelift have started rolling out of the assembly line, indicating towards its launch in coming days

While it continues to deliver consistent sales every month, MG Hector trails behind other mid-size SUVs such as Scorpio N, XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Harrier. Hector facelift will be looking to climb up the list, powered by its range of segment-first features. It also gets ADAS, which will improve its positioning against XUV700.

Hector is MG Motor’s primary volume generator in the Indian market, which is why it deserves special attention. Hector recently achieved the 1 lakh production milestone, which took 4 years. The 100,000th unit to roll out of the plant happened to be Hector facelift. Next 1 lakh units could come faster, as Hector facelift is expected to register strong sales.

2023 MG Hector Leaks

Ahead of its official launch, 2023 MG Hector SUV has fully leaked via a detailed walkaround video shared by Fuel Injected. Even in its current form, MG Hector offers a comprehensive range of features.

Hector facelift adds some more fun with features such as 14-inch HD portrait infotainment system. This is the largest in segment and could offer better viewability owing to its portrait orientation.

In comparison, XUV700 has dual HD superscreen with 10.25-inch infotainment and a digital cluster of the same size. The 14-inch screen onboard Hector facelift enhances the cockpit experience and overall aesthetics.

On the dashboard, you can also see a new start/stop button, revised infotainment driver display, new AC vents, ventilated seat button next to gear lever, multiple options with 360 camera viewing, etc.

2023 MG Hector facelift will be getting the next-gen i-Smart connectivity suite, which will have additional features. In its current form, i-Smart offers more than 50 connected features. It is powered by M2M embedded SIM and supports a range of voice commands.

A number of remote functions are available such as open / close sunroof, switch on / off climate control, vehicle start, door lock, etc. Other useful i-Smart functions include find my car, geo fence and navigation.

In terms of functionality, ADAS will be the primary highlight of Hector facelift. It will be available with top-spec variants. The list of ADAS features could be similar to that offered with MG Astor.

Images of the first unit of Hector facelift reveal a radar module in the lower grille, which confirms the presence of ADAS. XUV700 has been instrumental in popularizing ADAS in the mainstream segment, something that Hector facelift will be looking to leverage to boost sales.

Hector 2023 new look

All mid-size SUVs including Hector have a strong street presence. Hector facelift gets a more regal touch with features such as prominent diamond mesh grille. Other highlights include sleek top-mounted LED DRLs, common housing for headlamps and fog lamps, and reprofiled front bumper. Side profile is largely the same as earlier. At rear, the SUV has an updated rear bumper and slightly redesigned taillights.

Engine options for Hector facelift will be the same as current model. There’s a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor that churns out 143 PS and 250 Nm. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or CVT transmission.

The hybrid petrol version has the same performance numbers, but transmission available is only 6-speed manual. The 2.0-litre diesel motor makes 170 PS and 350 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

