2023 MG Hector Plus Facelift Spied For First Time – 6 Seater SUV

Hector Plus facelift is likely to have a similar set of updates as will be available with 5-seater Hector facelift

One of MG Motor’s bestsellers in Indian market, Hector will be getting its facelift version in January. Along with that, Hector Plus is also expected to be updated. A test mule of 2023 Hector Plus facelift was spotted recently, indicating towards its launch next year.

While the SUV was heavily camouflaged, features like top-mounted LED DRLs, bottom-mounted headlamps with integrated fog lamp housing and outline of the lower grille appear to be the same as that of Hector facelift. The facelift version will be getting a new, larger grille with diamond-mesh design. There’s liberal use of metallic bits, which ensure a premium look and feel.

2023 Hector Plus facelift features

Apart from the refreshed front fascia, there aren’t any other major exterior changes to Hector Plus facelift. It continues with the same bonnet design, thick body cladding, chrome garnish on windows, body-coloured ORVMs with integrated turn signals, chrome door handles with bowl cover kit and roof rails.

Alloy wheels are also the same as that of current model. There could be some design updates at rear, but much of it will remain unchanged. 2023 Hector Plus facelift will focus on improving cabin ambience and introducing a new range of tech features. It will have a refreshed cockpit, mood lights and a large 14-inch vertically positioned touchscreen infotainment system.

Interior aesthetics will be enhanced via refreshed upholstery and use of chrome and piano black accents. Hector Plus is offered in 6-seat and 7-seat variants. The facelift test mule can be seen with captain seats in middle row and a folded third row. Seatbelts in third row are indicative of this test mule being Hector Plus and not the 5-seater Hector.

One of the biggest updates for Hector facelift and Hector Plus facelift will be the introduction of ADAS features. ADAS kit for Hector could have similarities to that of MG Astor. It includes features such as blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, rear drive assist, intelligent headlamp control and speed assist system.

2023 Hector Plus facelift engine

Engine options for 2023 Hector Plus facelift will be same as offered with current model. Petrol variants are powered by a 1.5-litre motor that generates 143 PS of max power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 6MT, DCT and CVT. The same engine is also offered with a 48v mild hybrid system, which improves drive dynamics, delivers higher mileage and reduces CO2 emissions. The mild hybrid powertrain has a 6-speed manual transmission.

Powering diesel variants is a 2.0-litre turbo unit that churns out 170 PS and 350 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Sometime in future, MG could introduce strong hybrid option for India-spec Hector and Hector Plus. This was recently launched in Indonesia.

1 of 3

Source